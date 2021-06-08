A few months ago, it was announced that Dhanush starrer Jagame Thandhiram will be getting a direct-to-digital release on Netflix. A few days ago, the trailer of the film was released, and recently, audio of the film was launched.

Talking about the film’s OTT release, Dhanush said, “It feels like I am waiting for a long time for the release of Jagame Thandhiram. I am quite disappointed as the film could have released in better circumstances. But, I am feeling okay that the film is releasing on Netflix. It could reach a wide audience and could offer some respite during such distressing times.”

The actor plays the role of a gangster named Suruli in the film. While talking about his character, Dhanush stated, “I love the character so much that I always ask Karthik Subbaraj to make a sequel. I am confident that everyone will like the film.”

When a few days ago, the trailer was released at that time too Dhanush had tweeted that the film would have been a great theatrical experience. He had tweeted, “What would have been a great theatrical experience coming to Netflix. Nevertheless hope you all enjoy jagame thandhiram and suruli @karthiksubbaraj @Music_Santhosh.”

Meanwhile, Dhanush is currently busy with the shooting of The Gray Man which is being directed by Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe Russo.