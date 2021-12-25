Award-winning actor Dhanush has signed a new project.

The actor has confirmed joining hands with young filmmaker Arun Matheswaran for his third directorial venture. The untitled film is set to begin production in the second half of 2022, as per reports.

For the uninitiated, Matheswaran has just made his directorial debut with Rocky (2021), which entered theatres on December 23, 2021. Starring Vasanth Ravi in the lead role, the film has been receiving great response from critics and audiences alike.

Interestingly, Matheswaran had announced his second film months before the release of Rocky. Titled Saani Kaayidham, the upcoming film stars Selvaraghavan and Keerthy Suresh in principal roles. In April earlier this year, reports emerged that Matheswaran was set to direct superstar Dhanush in his third film.

As the news of Dhanush joining forces with Arun Matheswaran started grabbing more eyeballs over the last few weeks, the actor himself has now confirmed the same. The National Film Award-winning actor, known for his down-to-earth nature and humility, took to Twitter and said that he was fortunate to have bagged Arun Matheswaran’s next film.

“Yes. The speculations are true. I am that fortunate actor who bagged Arun Matheswaran’s next directorial. More details soon. Om Namashivaaya!” he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Responding to his tweet, Matheswaran wrote, “Thank you so much for the trust, Dhanush. I am humbled and truly honoured for your kind words. I am the fortunate one here. Looking forward to this big journey!”

This will be Dhanush’s 47th film. Sathya Jyothi Films, the banner bankrolling his 43rd film, is reportedly producing this film as well. Not much else is known about the forthcoming venture, but an Indian daily reports that it is a gangster drama set in the 1950s. More details are expected to arrive soon.

Meanwhile, Dhanush can be currently seen in his new Hindi film Atrangi Re (2021). Also starring Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, the film started streaming today on Disney+ Hotstar. It is an Anand L Rai directorial.