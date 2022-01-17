For those not in the know, Aishwaryaa is the eldest daughter of superstar Rajinikanth.

Well-known Indian actor Dhanush, who predominantly works in Tamil films, took to Twitter on Monday and announced his separation from his wife, Aishwaryaa.

Dhanush penned down a long note and wrote that the two have mutually decided to part ways. He also urged his fans and the media to “respect their decision” and give them “the needed privacy”.

“18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate… Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namahshivaaya! Spread love, D,” Dhanush wrote.

Aishwarya also shared the same post on her Instagram handle and wrote, “No caption needed… only your understanding and your love necessary.”

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa married each other on November 18, 2004. They have two sons- Yatra, 16-years-old, and Linga, 12-years-old.