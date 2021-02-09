Popular actors Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan have wrapped up the first shooting schedule of their next Tamil film in Hyderabad. The untitled project is an action-thriller which went on floors a couple of weeks ago in Chennai.

Mohanan, who is regarded as one of the leading actresses in Malayalam cinema, is working with Dhanush for the first time in her career. Though she made her acting debut with a Tamil film called Petta (2019) opposite megastar Rajinikanth and was most recently seen in the Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Tamil blockbuster Master (2020), she is mostly popular for her work in Malayalam language films.

The actress took to Twitter and shared pictures from the sets of her third Tamil film. “So glad to have met you and worked with you, my fellow Leo co-actor! Will miss your infectious laughter, learning so much from you every day and our mutual love for Dhanush,” she wrote, adding, “Had a blast of a first schedule, and can’t wait to start the second one soon (sic).”

Karthick Naren is wielding the megaphone for the yet-to-be-titled project which is being bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi films. Based on a real-life incident, the crime-thriller stars Dhanush in the role of a journalist. Aside from Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan, the upcoming film also features Smruti Venkat and Samuthirakani among others.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is presently waiting for the release of his next film Jagame Thandiram. Rumours were rife lately that the film was heading to a streaming media platform for its premiere. However, director Karthik Subbaraj was quick to refute unfounded speculations.

Jagame Thandiram marks the maiden collaboration between Dhanush and Karthik Subbaraj and has been predominantly shot in London apart from a few other places in the UK.

