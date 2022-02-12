Music director Devi Sri Prasad needs no introduction in southern cinema. He has scored music for some of the biggest hits in Tamil and Telugu.

Known for leaving no stone unturned to strike chartbuster tunes with every album, Devi Sri Prasad aka Rockstar DSP is currently in news for the chart-busting album Pushpa: The Rise (2021).

Just like the film, the entire album of Pushpa: The Rise has created a massive buzz with songs like ‘Srivalli’, ‘Oo Bolegaa Ya Oo Oa Bolega’ and ‘Saami Saami’ gaining popularity in every nook and corner of India. Innumerable Reels have been made on the songs which have generated millions of views on the internet.

With his relentless success escalating his discographies, the brand ‘DSP’ has become the undisputed topper in the Pan-Indian musical arena with the chartbuster Pushpa: The Rise, thereby creating a new benchmark in all the versions it is released. The success of this album is not limited to the music platforms alone but has become the cherry-pick of social media reels, where the fans have been celebrating the album with high enthusiasm.

Talking about the same, Devi Sri Prasad says, “Pushpa: The Rise has become a memorable movie in my music journey. I thank Sukumar Sir, Iconstar Allu Arjun, and Mythri movies for trusting my approach towards this project. The playback singers, lyricists, and of course, the magical screen presence of actors have been the source of success. I thank all my fans and audiences for showering all the love and blessing for my work, I hope to have the same amount of support throughout my career”

Devi Sri Prasad has got his kitty brimming with myriad offers from leading production houses in Bollywood. DSP has already got his calendar locked upcoming movies in Tamil, Telugu, Bollywood, and a few singles.

