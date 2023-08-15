Dev Patel and Mindy Kaling team up for documentary ‘To Kill A Tiger’

Dev Patel and Mindy Kaling have come on board to executive produce the documentary To Kill a Tiger ahead of its release on October 20, 2023.

The documentary has been directed and written by Nisha Pahuja. The official synopsis reads: “Ranjit, a farmer in India, takes on the fight of his life when he demands justice for his 13-year-old daughter, the victim of a brutal gang rape. His decision to support his daughter is virtually unheard of, and his journey unprecedented.”

Sharing more details, Pahuja said in a statement, “Gender equity and justice within India have been central to my work over the past decade. With To Kill a Tiger, I encountered a story that simply had to be told because of the bravery, honesty, and resilience of the family at the heart of it.”

He further added, “I am grateful for Mindy and Dev’s belief in this film and its capacity to empower and serve as a catalyst for change while building on the work of many activists and organizations. Our mission is to ensure this family and these issues are given the platform they deserve.”

To Kill a Tiger has previously won the best documentary at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Expressing her excitement about the film, Kaling said, “I feel so lucky to be part of this remarkable film by the gifted filmmaker, Nisha Pahuja. The story is heart-wrenching but triumphant and stays with you long after you’ve seen it. To Kill a Tiger shows you not only the power of a father’s love but the strength of a young woman who faced the unimaginable, and chose to fight.”

Patel said that he “had a visceral reaction whilst watching Nisha Pahuja’s tender and powerful story of a father’s love, and his determination to support his teenage daughter’s quest for justice.”

“In a culture where submission is commonplace, to challenge a centuries-old system that has silenced the voices of victims is revolutionary. Despite threats against the family and being ostracized in their community, they remained unflinching in their resolve. A David and Goliath story to the highest extent, To Kill a Tiger is not only a rallying cry to dismantle the patriarchal system but also an inspiring anthem about the unwavering courage, resilience, and undeniable power of women. In my opinion, this film is one of the most important in modern Indian history,” he added.

