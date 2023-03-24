The Delhi Police have registered a case related to the protest that took place outside the Indian High Commission in London on March 19, officials said on Friday (24). The case has been registered by the special cell under the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The police officer in charge stated that the case involves unlawful activities carried out by certain Indian nationals abroad. The Ministry of Home Affairs directed the Delhi Police to take appropriate legal action after receiving a report from the Ministry of External Affairs regarding the incident at the Indian High Commission on March 19.

Pro-Khalistani protesters grabbed at the tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London on Sunday (19), leading to an arrest for violent disorder. However, officials from the mission stated that the attack was foiled, and the tricolour is now flying “grander.”

Additionally, two members of the security staff sustained minor injuries, and the Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation. India summoned the British deputy high commissioner that night and demanded an explanation for the “absence of security.”

The Ministry of External Affairs issued a strongly-worded statement expressing India’s displeasure with the UK government’s disregard for the safety of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the country.

British officials have condemned the recent vandalism at the Indian High Commission as “disgraceful” and “completely unacceptable,” pledging to prioritise the mission’s security.

Meanwhile, the banned terrorist group Sikhs For Justice is carrying out a “Referendum 2020” campaign amidst a crackdown on pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh in Punjab who is currently evading the police.

(With inputs from PTI)