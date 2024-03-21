16.3 C
London
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsIndia NewsDelhi chief minister opposed to Modi arrested in graft case
India News

Delhi chief minister opposed to Modi arrested in graft case

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

India News

Modi holds talks with Putin, Zelenskiy

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi held separate phone calls...
India News

Sadhguru recovering at hospital after emergency brain surgery

SPIRITUAL leader Sadhguru, who underwent an emergency brain surgery...
India News

India top court pulls up yoga guru Baba Ramdev over misleading ads

The supreme court on Tuesday (19) directed the personal...
India News

International Yoga Festival concludes at Parmarth Niketan

THE week-long International Yoga Festival at Parmarth Niketan Ashram...
Headline Story

Amitabh Bachchan admitted to hospital in Mumbai

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been hospitalised in Mumbai, according...

THE top politician in India’s capital New Delhi was arrested Thursday (21) in a graft probe his supporters say is aimed at sidelining opponents to prime minister Narendra Modi ahead of national elections.

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi’s chief minister and a key leader in an opposition alliance challenging Modi in next month’s polls, was detained after several hours of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate, India’s main financial crimes agency.

The government of Kejriwal, himself an anti-graft campaigner, has been accused of corruption in the allocation of private liquor licenses and a probe in the matter has already seen two of his top allies jailed.

Delhi education minister Atishi Marlena Singh confirmed the arrest and said Kejriwal remained the state’s chief minister.

“We made it clear from the beginning that if needed, Arvind Kejriwal will run the government from jail,” she said.

She described his arrest as a “political conspiracy” orchestrated by Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“I want to tell Prime Minister Modi that Arvind Kejriwal is not just a human but an idea,” Singh said. “If you think that by arresting one Arvind Kejriwal you can finish that idea, you are wrong.”

Kejriwal’s government introduced a controversial policy to liberalise the sale of liquor in 2021 by inviting private players to set up stores, ending a government monopoly.

The policy was withdrawn in 2022 and the resulting probe into the alleged corrupt allocation of licences saw the jailing of two senior members of Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Kejriwal had resisted multiple summons from the Enforcement Directorate to be interrogated as part of the probe.

He is among several prominent opposition leaders subject to criminal investigations that supporters say are politically motivated.

Rahul Gandhi, the most prominent member of the opposition Congress party and scion of a dynasty that dominated Indian politics for decades, was convicted of criminal libel last year after a complaint by a member of Modi’s party.

His two-year prison sentence saw him disqualified from parliament for a time until the verdict was suspended by a higher court, but raised concerns over democratic norms in the world’s most populous country.

Congress leaders called a press conference Thursday to announce that an ongoing investigation into its tax filings had left its bank accounts frozen and the party bereft of the funds needed to fight this year’s election.

Kejriwal’s AAP, Congress and more than two-dozen other parties have formed an alliance to jointly contest national elections running between April and June.

Modi and the BJP are strongly favoured to win a third term in the polls.

(Agencies)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Modi holds talks with Putin, Zelenskiy

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘Fighter’ lands on Netflix

Entertainment 0
After having a successful run at the box office,...

India’s fertility rate drops to just under 2, further decline projected

Headline news 0
A new study published in The Lancet reveals a...

No progress in ending racism, says Keith Vaz

Headline Story 0
ONE of Britain’s first ethnic minority members of parliament...

Popular

One in three black women don’t expect to retire

Business 0
Black and Asian women are facing significant challenges throughout...

Indigo Giant: New play exposes colonial atrocities in undivided India

Arts and Culture 0
THE story of Bengal farmers rising up against British...

Amitav Ghosh awarded 2024 Erasmus prize for pioneering writings on climate change

News 0
Renowned Indian writer Amitav Ghosh has been awarded the...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc