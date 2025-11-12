Delhi Blast: NIA links Red Fort explosion to Jammu & Kashmir terror module

Highlights:

Delhi Blast near Red Fort killed nine people and injured more than 20.

Explosion occurred inside a Hyundai i20 car around 6:52 pm near Red Fort Metro Station.

NIA has taken over the probe after Delhi Police invoked UAPA.

3,000 kg of explosives recovered in Faridabad linked to the same terror module.

Prime suspect identified as Dr. Umar Mohammad, owner of the car used in the blast.

Several doctors from Al-Falah University detained for questioning.

Ammonium nitrate suspected as the explosive material.

Victims admitted to LNJP Hospital and AIIMS Trauma Center; helpline numbers issued.

A powerful Delhi Blast near the historic Red Fort on Monday evening killed nine people and injured more than twenty, setting off a large-scale anti-terror operation. The explosion occurred around 6:52 pm inside a Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort Metro Station, turning one of the city’s busiest spots into a disaster zone. Early findings indicate that the incident is connected to a wider terror network with roots in Jammu and Kashmir.

Delhi Blast: NIA Takes Over Investigation After Terror Links Emerge

According to officials, the Delhi Blast was not a random or accidental event. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has now taken charge of the case after Delhi Police invoked sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Forensic teams, bomb disposal units, and intelligence agencies are coordinating efforts to trace those responsible.

CCTV footage reviewed by investigators shows that the Hyundai i20 used in the Delhi Blast was parked near the Sunehri Masjid parking area for nearly three hours before the explosion. This detail has become a crucial lead in understanding how the attack was planned and executed.

Delhi Blast: Link to 3,000 Kg Explosives Recovered in Faridabad

The Delhi Blast investigation intensified after officials discovered a connection to an earlier seizure of nearly 3,000 kg of explosives in Faridabad, Haryana. The materials were recovered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police from two residential buildings during an operation that exposed a larger terror network.

Authorities believe that the Faridabad seizure and the Delhi Blast are part of the same organized terror module operating between Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Delhi. Investigators suspect that the group had been planning coordinated attacks across the region before the Faridabad raid disrupted their plans.

Delhi Blast Suspect Identified as Dr. Umar Mohammad

Sources close to the investigation have identified Dr. Umar Mohammad as the prime suspect in the Delhi Blast. He was reportedly the owner of the Hyundai i20 used in the explosion. Officials believe that Dr. Mohammad went underground three days before the blast, after two of his close associates—Dr. Mujammil Shakeel and Dr. Adil Rather—were arrested in connection with the explosives recovered earlier in the day.

Investigators believe the explosive used in the Delhi Blast was made using ammonium nitrate, the same chemical compound recovered from Faridabad. They suspect that Dr. Mohammad panicked after his network was exposed and acted hastily, resulting in the fatal explosion.

Meanwhile, several individuals linked to Al-Falah University in Faridabad have been detained for questioning. Among them are multiple doctors suspected of providing logistical or technical support to the terror group. Officials confirmed that three more suspects were taken into custody on Tuesday as the probe expanded.

Delhi Blast: Casualties and Emergency Response

Emergency teams reached the blast site minutes after the explosion. Most of the victims of the Delhi Blast were taken to LNJP Hospital and AIIMS Trauma Center, where medical staff have been placed on emergency duty. The Delhi government has opened helpline numbers for the families of the injured and deceased.

Authorities have temporarily closed the Lal Quila Metro Station to secure the area and allow forensic examination. Security forces have also been deployed in and around the Red Fort and other sensitive landmarks across the capital.

Delhi Blast Prompts International and Political Reactions

The Delhi Blast has drawn responses from both domestic and international leaders. Bangladesh’s prime minister and Japan’s prime minister Sanae Takaichi offered condolences and condemned the attack, calling for global cooperation against terrorism.

Home minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting with top officials from the NIA, Intelligence Bureau, and Delhi Police. He directed agencies to identify and arrest everyone involved in the Delhi Blast, stating that those responsible “will face the strictest action.”

Delhi Blast: Heightened Security Measures Across the Capital

Following the Delhi Blast, Delhi remains on high alert. Security has been intensified across government offices, metro stations, airports, and tourist areas. Additional checkpoints have been set up across the city, and anti-terror squads are conducting random vehicle inspections.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Investigators are also examining communications data and movement records of suspected individuals linked to the Jammu and Kashmir module.

As the Delhi Blast investigation continues, officials emphasize that this was a planned act aimed at creating panic in the national capital. The NIA is coordinating with multiple state police units to dismantle the network behind the attack and prevent further incidents.