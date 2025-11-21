India arrests four more key suspects in Delhi blast case

Highlights:

India’s National Investigation Agency arrests four additional suspects tied to the November 10 Delhi Blast

Total arrests in the Red Fort Blast investigation rise to six

Three medical professionals and one religious preacher taken into custody

Officials uncover a larger "white collar" module after explosive recovery from a university campus

Investigators say the Blast case is ongoing with multiple leads under review

India’s National Investigation Agency announced the arrest of four more suspects linked to the November 10 Delhi Blast that killed at least 15 people and left several others injured. The arrests were made on Thursday and involve individuals from Jammu and Kashmir as well as Uttar Pradesh. With these developments, the total number of arrests connected to the Blast has increased to six.

In its official statement, the NIA said all four newly detained individuals played significant roles in planning or executing the Blast near the Red Fort. The agency said the suspects include three medical professionals and one religious preacher. They were remanded to NIA custody after an order from the District Sessions Judge at Patiala House Court in New Delhi and later transported to Srinagar for further interrogation.

Blast Case: Who Are the Four New Accused?

The investigation into the Blast has increasingly focused on individuals with professional backgrounds who, according to investigators, contributed to the operational structure of the conspiracy. The four suspects named on Thursday are:

Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai , Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir

Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather , Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir

Dr Shaheen Saeed , Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay, Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir

These arrests follow the earlier detention of Amir Rashid Ali and Jasir Bilal Wani, also known as Danish. Both were taken into custody soon after the Blast as the first leads in the case surfaced.

Investigators found that the explosives-laden Hyundai i-20 used in the Blast had been purchased in Ali’s name by Dr Umar-un-Nabi, who was reportedly driving the vehicle at the time of the explosion. Wani was arrested based on evidence showing that Nabi attempted to persuade him to carry out a suicide attack. Although Wani allegedly refused, officials say he agreed to work as an overground operative for the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed group.

Blast Network Points to Larger White-Collar Module

Officials say the arrests are part of a broader crackdown on what they call a “white collar” module supporting the Blast operation. The network was identified through coordinated search and intelligence efforts involving police in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

The investigation gained significant momentum after a major recovery at Al Falah University in Faridabad, where authorities found 2,900 kilograms of explosives. According to investigators, the discovery suggests the Blast was part of a wider plan involving educated individuals who provided logistical and operational support.

Earlier this week, custody for accused Jasir Bilal Wani was extended by 10 days after a closed-door hearing. The order was issued by Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandana at Patiala House.

Red Fort Blast: Ongoing Investigation and Key Leads

The NIA assumed control of the Blast investigation on November 11. The agency is examining several angles, including possible cross-border involvement, financing patterns, and the role of banned militant groups.

Officials say the Red Fort Blast has forced a security review across the national capital due to the symbolic and strategic importance of the site. Investigators are continuing to interrogate the suspects in custody and analyze digital, financial, and physical evidence to reconstruct the planning and execution of the Blast.

The agency has stated that the case remains active and that more arrests could follow. Multiple leads are under scrutiny as investigators attempt to determine whether additional operatives played roles in procurement, communication, or coordination related to the Blast.

Authorities say the focus now is on mapping the entire network connected to the Red Fort Blast, including identifying individuals who may have assisted in acquiring explosives, vehicles, funding, and communication devices.