11 C
London
Saturday, December 16, 2023
Subscribe
HomeSportsCricketDeepti Sharma’s dominance secures historic victory for India
Cricket

Deepti Sharma’s dominance secures historic victory for India

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Cricket

Hardik Pandya takes helm as Mumbai Indians captain

MUMBAI INDIANS have appointed star all-rounder Hardik Pandya to...
Cricket

England aim to test spin attack in India

NOVICE spinner Shoaib Bashir was on Monday (11) named...
Cricket

Sri Lanka appoints new cricket selectors

SRI LANKA’S cricket board appointed new selectors on Wednesday...
Cricket

‘Legends’ Sreesanth and Gambhir in ‘fixer’ row

FORMER India fast bowler S Sreesanth last Thursday (7)...
Cricket

Archer return in Barbados club match surprises England

ENGLAND were taken aback by fast bowler Jofra Archer’s...

DEEPTI SHARMA starred with both bat and ball as India thrashed England by 347 runs in their one-off women’s Test on Saturday (16) for their first ever win at home against the rivals.

Sharma, who made 67 in India’s first-innings total of 428, took nine wickets including a red-hot 5-7 in the first innings, with the visitors bowled out for 131 to wrap up the match on the third morning in Mumbai.

Medium-pacer Pooja Vastrakar grabbed 3-23 as England were dismissed cheaply inside 28 overs during an extended first session of play while chasing a mammoth target of 479 runs.

England, bowled out for 136 in their first innings, offered very little fight even in their second outing, losing half their side inside 15 overs at the D Y Patil stadium.

India’s victory margin was the largest by runs in women’s Test cricket and also their first Test win against England at home.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s team took a 292-run first-innings lead after electing to bat first, and declared on their overnight second-innings total of 186-6 for an overall lead of 478.

Nat Sciver-Brunt top-scored with 59 in England’s first innings but was bowled for a duck by Vastrakar in her second stint.

“It’s a proud feeling… we bowled according to plan,” said Sharma, who was named player of the match.

“I was just waiting to bowl and keeping myself warmed up. I got a lot of help from the wicket and I backed myself.”

England’s Heather Knight said India were “outstanding” in the game.

“The way they batted in the first innings is something we can learn a lot from,” she said.

“The conditions (are) something we’re not used to, we were trying to find a way to score runs.”

(AFP)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Hardik Pandya takes helm as Mumbai Indians captain

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

UK mulls further steps for teen online safety

Headline Story 0
BRITAIN could look at further measures to protect young...

Entertainment industry’s most epic fails of 2023

Entertainment 0
WHETHER it has been top talents making a mark,...

Hardik Pandya takes helm as Mumbai Indians captain

Cricket 0
MUMBAI INDIANS have appointed star all-rounder Hardik Pandya to...

Popular

Coronavirus and stigma among priorities for India’s new transgender council

India News 0
Discrimination, housing and the impact of COVID-19 are among...

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

Sports, arts pay price of India-Pakistan tensions

India News 0
THE guns may have fallen silent, but the collateral...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc