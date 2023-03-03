On Thursday, Deepika Padukone, who is riding high on the riotous success of her latest film Pathaan (2023), announced that she is among the celebrities set to present at the 95th Oscars.

The 37-year-old actress, who was on the jury at the Cannes Film Festival last year, took to her Instagram handle and shared the names of all the presenters.

The list also includes Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors, and Questlove.

Sharing the post, Padukone wrote, “#oscars#oscars95.”

Padukone, however, is not the first Indian to be chosen as a presenter for the prestigious awards. In 2016, Priyanka Chopra, alongside American actor-director-producer-screenwriter Liev Schreiber, presented the nominees for Achievement in Film Editing which was bagged by Margaret Sixel for Mad Max: Fury Road.

And before her, in 1980, the late Indian model Persis Khambatta, who starred as Lieutenant Ilia in Star Trek: The Motion Picture, became the first Indian to present at the Oscars when she came on stage to hand the award to the winner of the Best Feature-Length Documentary Film.

The 95th Academy Awards are scheduled to be held on March 12 at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently busy filming for Siddharth Anand’s next directorial venture Fighter. The film also stars Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

