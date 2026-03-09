Deepika Padukone work-hours comment sparks debate across Indian film industry

Highlights:

Deepika Padukone’s suggestion that new mothers should be allowed to work eight-hour shifts has renewed debate about work culture in the film industry.

Kareena Kapoor Khan says actors should define their working hours before a film begins production.

Kalyani Priyadarshan points out that Malayalam film shoots have reduced from around 16-hour shifts to roughly 12 hours in recent years.

Ananya Panday says working schedules are usually discussed privately between actors and producers.

A discussion about working conditions in the Indian film industry has resurfaced after Deepika Padukone suggested that new mothers should be allowed to work eight-hour shifts on film sets.

The Deepika work-hours comment quickly triggered wider conversations among actors and industry professionals about the culture of long shooting days and how performers balance professional commitments with personal responsibilities.

Film production schedules in India have historically stretched for long hours depending on the scale and demands of the project. Shooting days often extend beyond standard work shifts, especially when productions face tight timelines or complex filming schedules.

However, discussions about work-life balance have become more common in recent years. The Deepika work-hours discussion has brought attention to the way actors negotiate their schedules and how the industry approaches working hours.

Deepika work-hours debate highlights long shooting culture

The comments by Deepika have also highlighted how working hours differ across productions and between actors.

In some cases, leading male actors have successfully introduced eight-hour workdays as part of their contracts. For many actresses, however, securing similar arrangements has required additional negotiation.

Industry observers say the conversation sparked by the Deepika work-hours statement reflects broader changes taking place in film production, particularly as more actors speak openly about work schedules and personal responsibilities.

The discussion has also drawn responses from several actors who shared their own perspectives on how working hours are determined.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on defining work expectations

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan said that performers should clearly communicate their availability before production begins.

Kareena, who is a mother of two, noted that actors should set expectations early in the process so that producers and directors can plan schedules accordingly.

She said defining work boundaries at the beginning of a project can help avoid misunderstandings later during filming.

Her comments add another perspective to the Deepika work-hours debate, suggesting that communication between actors and production teams plays an important role in shaping schedules.

Kalyani Priyadarshan on changing work hours in Malayalam cinema

Actor Kalyani Priyadarshan spoke about the demanding schedules that have historically been common in the Malayalam film industry.

She noted that film shoots in the sector have sometimes stretched to as long as 16 hours in a single day. According to Kalyani, the situation has gradually improved.

She said that many productions now operate with shifts closer to 12 hours, which she described as a positive development compared with earlier practices.

At the same time, she acknowledged that filmmaking does not always follow fixed time limits because production needs can vary from project to project.

Her comments show how the Deepika work-hours conversation connects with broader discussions across different regional film industries in India.

Ananya Panday on negotiations between actors and producers

Actor Ananya Panday said that working hours are typically determined through discussions between actors and producers.

Rather than applying a single rule across the industry, she explained that schedules are usually negotiated privately during the planning stages of a film.

According to Ananya, the goal of these discussions is to find an arrangement that allows the production to move forward while also accommodating the needs of the people involved.

Her remarks add to the ongoing Deepika work-hours conversation by highlighting how practical decisions about filming schedules are often handled on a case-by-case basis.

Deepika work-hours conversation reflects wider industry shift

The discussion sparked by Deepika Padukone comes at a time when conversations about working conditions are becoming more visible across the entertainment industry.

As more actors speak about work-life balance, family responsibilities, and personal schedules, production teams are increasingly considering how filming structures can adapt.

While there is no single model for scheduling shoots, the debate triggered by the Deepika work-hours comment has brought renewed attention to how the industry manages time on set.

For many observers, the conversation highlights an ongoing shift toward clearer communication, negotiated schedules, and greater awareness of personal commitments within the film business.