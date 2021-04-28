Deepika Padukone has many interesting films in her kitty right now, and one of them is Shakun Batra’s next. The untitled film also stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Deepika plays the role of a fitness instructor in the film. A source told the entertainment portal, “Deepika plays the role of a fitness instructor. While many in the know say it’s based on a celebrity fitness instructor, the team at Dharma Productions and the writers have completely denied it. But yes, it’s true she plays a fitness enthusiast and a trainer in the domestic noir drama.”

Well, not much is known about this Karan Johar’s production venture. But, while giving details about the storyline, the source stated, “The plotline goes like this – Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone play sisters in the film. While Deepika is opposite Sidhant, Dhairya plays Ananya’s love interest. Shakun has always got a kick out of complex relationship stories and in this, the complexities come when Deepika gets physically involved with her younger sister Ananya’s partner Dhairya. The whole extra marital issue has been treated with a lot of sensitivity, ala typical Shakun style and it’s an emotional watch.”

Shakun Batra has earlier directed films like EK Main Aur Ek Tu and Kapoor & Sons. Both the film were appreciated by the critics and did well at the box office.

Meanwhile, apart from this untitled film, Deepika’s kitty is full with movies like 83, Pathan, Nag Ashwin’s next, Fighter, and The Intern remake. The actress is currently busy with the shooting of Pathan which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.