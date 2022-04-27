Leading Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has been chosen to be part of the exclusive and very illustrious jury for the 75th Festival De Cannes.

The prestigious festival today announced Padukone as part of the eight-member jury of the international competition. The jury will be presided by French actor Vincent Lindon and other names to join Deepika on the jury include Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, actress screenwriter producer Rebecca Hall, Italian actress Jasmine Trinca, French director Ladj Ly, American director Jeff Nichols and director Joachim Trier from Norway.

Over the course of her illustrious career, Deepika Padukone has delivered some of the finest performances in Indian cinema, many of which have received critical acclaim and been among the industry’s highest-grossing films of all time. Padukone is also a Two-time TIME honouree for her exemplary work that inspired and influenced millions across the globe.

In a statement to the press, Cannes described the icon as, “Indian actress, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Deepika Padukone is a huge star in her country. With over 30 feature films to her credit, she made her English language film debut as the female lead in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, co-starring with Vin Diesel. She is also the principal of Ka Productions, the production company behind Chhapaak and ‘83, in which she also starred, as well as the upcoming film The Intern. Her credits include Gehraiyaan and Padmaavat, as well as the award-winning and critically acclaimed film Piku. In 2015, she set up The Live Love Laugh Foundation, whose programs and initiatives aim to destigmatize mental illness and raise awareness about the importance of mental health. In 2018, Time Magazine named her one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World.”

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film is set to release on January 25, 2023.