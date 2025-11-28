Deepika Padukone return with Ranbir Kapoor possible in new Ayan Mukerji film linked to ‘Chori Chori’

Highlights:

Industry discussion points to a new project led by Ayan Mukerji

Film is said to be inspired by the concept of the 1956 classic Chori Chori

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor are being considered for the lead pairing

The project is linked to a possible revival of RK Films

No official statement or announcement has been made by the team

There has been quiet industry chatter this week about a new project being developed by Ayan Mukerji that is being loosely linked to a Chori Chori–inspired adaptation. According to people familiar with the early brief, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor are being discussed as the possible lead pair. However, no formal confirmation has been issued by anyone directly connected to the project.

At this stage, the project remains in early development. Those aware of the discussions say that basic creative elements are still being explored and that most production details are being kept private. There is no title, no casting announcement, and no fixed schedule attached to the film at present.

Deepika Padukone and the Chori Chori Connection in Early Talks

The reference to Chori Chori emerged through sources who were present during initial conceptual discussions. The original 1956 film followed a simple storyline centered on a runaway heiress and a journalist who unexpectedly travel together. According to those familiar with the new brief, the upcoming project is not a remake of the classic.

Instead, the original film is being used only for its tone and basic emotional framework. The new story is expected to be placed in a contemporary setting, with no intention of recreating scenes or following the original script structure.

One person familiar with early preparation said the team is looking at the older film mainly to understand its emotional rhythm. Ranbir Kapoor has reportedly been revisiting the original privately as part of this process, focusing on the overall narrative arc rather than attempting to reproduce any specific elements.

Deepika’s possible involvement at this conceptual stage has added to industry interest, particularly given the history between the two actors.

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor Reunion After Nearly a Decade

The last time Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor appeared together on screen as lead actors was in Tamasha, released in 2015. Before that, they starred in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which continues to perform strongly across television and streaming platforms.

Their on-screen pairing remains one of the most widely recognized in recent Hindi cinema. Because of this, even early speculation around a possible reunion naturally attracts attention among audiences and within the film industry.

As of now, discussions around their casting remain informal. No contracts are known to have been signed, and the project has not moved into official pre-production.

Deepika Padukone Project Framed by Ayan Mukerji’s Direction Plans

Ayan Mukerji’s involvement is a central factor shaping the early direction of this project. The filmmaker has worked with Ranbir Kapoor across several points in his career and has also previously collaborated with both actors during overlapping periods. This history appears to be fueling early expectations around how the pairing could translate again on screen.

Industry insiders note that Mukerji’s past choices and the working dynamic he shares with both performers give him a unique sense of how their collaboration could evolve in a present-day setting. However, the director is still shaping the material, and no final creative decisions are believed to have been locked.

Deepika Padukone and the Link to RK Films Revival

Another factor adding significance to the project is its reported association with the planned revival of RK Films. If the adaptation moves forward with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, it is expected to be produced under the renewed banner.

The symbolic tie-in comes from Chori Chori’s historical place in the Kapoor family’s film legacy. Those aware of the production plans suggest that Ranbir Kapoor has been considering the revival of the banner for some time. The present project, if confirmed, would mark one of the first major steps under the revived label.

At this point, however, the revival formally remains a plan in progress rather than an announced production slate.

Deepika Padukone Work Schedule and Project Timing

At present, Deepika Padukone remains committed to her existing film schedule. She is currently attached to King and another feature film before she is expected to clear space for any additional projects.

Ranbir Kapoor continues work on Love & War and is also involved in the ongoing shoot of Ramayan. With both actors committed to existing schedules, any potential reunion would depend on when development formally progresses into production.

Ayan Mukerji continues to refine the material, and the overall project remains at the stage where creative components are being aligned rather than executed.

What Stands Confirmed About the Deepika Padukone Project

As of now, several key facts remain unchanged:

No official announcement has been made

No title has been released

No teaser, poster, or first-look material exists

The casting remains unconfirmed

The project continues to be in early development

Industry sources caution that while discussions are active, the film remains a developing possibility rather than a confirmed production. Until a formal statement is issued by the filmmakers or the actors involved, the Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor reunion remains speculative.

For now, the project stands as an early-stage creative exploration that continues to draw attention due to the names involved and its connection to a well-known cinematic reference.