Deepika Padukone opens up about facing color bias and accent stereotypes in Hollywood

Highlights:

Deepika Padukone revealed she faced color and accent bias during her early Hollywood auditions.

She said she refused to conform to Western stereotypes of India and chose to represent the country in her own way.

Speaking at CNBC TV18’s Global Leadership Summit, she explained that her move to Hollywood was “slow but deliberate.”

Her Hollywood debut came with xXx: Return of Xander Cage alongside Vin Diesel in 2017.

Deepika became the first Indian House Ambassador for Louis Vuitton and later joined Cartier as a global ambassador.

She said seeing her Louis Vuitton campaign in Los Angeles “felt like a victory for every single Indian woman.”

Actor Deepika Padukone has spoken candidly about her early experiences in Hollywood, revealing that she faced color and accent bias during auditions and consciously chose not to conform to Western expectations of what India should look or sound like. Speaking at CNBC TV18’s Global Leadership Summit in New Delhi, Deepika said her goal was always to represent India authentically and not through a filtered or stereotyped lens.

Deepika Padukone on representing India in her own way

At the summit, Deepika discussed how her transition to Hollywood was a deliberate and thoughtful process. “I was clear about taking India to the world, but the India that I know,” she said. “Doing it in a way that suits a global audience was something I never wanted to do, even if it took longer.”

The actor said she was often confronted with preconceived notions about India and Indian women. She described her frustration with the limited and sometimes inaccurate perceptions she encountered. “What bothered me every time I went to the West was this idea of India they have. It’s so different from the country I know. I wasn’t trying to fix that image. I just wanted to show up as myself. Do it my way. On my terms,” Deepika said.

Her remarks underline a broader issue many global artists face—balancing cultural authenticity while navigating industries shaped by Western perspectives. Deepika emphasized that she did not want to compromise her identity or dilute her cultural roots to meet foreign expectations.

Deepika Padukone discusses color bias and accent stereotypes

Deepika recalled facing bias in her early Hollywood auditions, including remarks about her accent and skin tone. She said that comments about her color and diction often reflected deep-rooted stereotypes about South Asian actors. These experiences, she explained, reinforced her determination to move forward on her own terms rather than fitting into preconceived molds.

Despite these challenges, Deepika remained committed to carving her path with dignity and authenticity. Her career decisions, she said, were guided by patience and purpose rather than the desire for quick success. This approach, she added, allowed her to build credibility internationally while staying true to her values.

Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood milestones

Deepika Padukone made her Hollywood debut in 2017 with xXx: Return of Xander Cage, starring alongside Vin Diesel. The film marked her entry into mainstream global cinema and opened new doors for Indian actors in international projects.

Following her debut, Deepika became the first Indian House Ambassador for luxury brand Louis Vuitton and later joined Cartier as a global ambassador. Her representation extended beyond acting, as she became a familiar presence at the Cannes Film Festival, the Oscars, and even the FIFA World Cup.

Reflecting on one of her proudest moments, Deepika said, “It felt surreal to see a brown face on a Louis Vuitton hoarding in Los Angeles. It wasn’t just about me, it felt like a victory for every single Indian woman.” Her visibility in global campaigns, she said, symbolized progress for broader representation of Indian women in international media.

Deepika Padukone on being the voice of Meta AI

In a recent development, Deepika Padukone became the voice of Meta AI, a role she described as “strangely poetic.” She recalled how her voice, once criticized in the early days of her career, had now become her defining trait in a global tech project. “When I came into the industry, people mocked my voice and accent. Now, suddenly, I’m the voice of Meta AI,” she said with a laugh.

Despite her involvement in cutting-edge technology, Deepika maintained that human emotion remains irreplaceable. “The only thing AI can’t replace is human emotion. You can’t infuse soul into AI,” she said. Her comments reflect her broader belief in authenticity, whether in art, culture, or technology.

Deepika Padukone’s upcoming projects

Deepika Padukone is next set to appear in King alongside Shah Rukh Khan. She also has an untitled project directed by Atlee, co-starring Allu Arjun. Off-screen, she continues to maintain a strong global presence through fashion events, brand campaigns, and red carpet appearances.

Deepika’s professional choices highlight her commitment to pushing boundaries while maintaining her individuality. By focusing on authentic representation rather than external validation, she has positioned herself as a leading figure in reshaping how Indian artists are perceived globally.

Deepika Padukone’s influence beyond cinema

Beyond acting, Deepika has emerged as one of the most influential Indian voices on global platforms. Her consistent presence in international fashion, film, and technology sectors has helped redefine the image of modern Indian women.

Through her work and public statements, Deepika Padukone has reinforced the importance of self-representation, cultural pride, and creative independence. Her journey from facing color bias and accent criticism to becoming an international ambassador for Indian talent reflects both resilience and vision.

In doing so, Deepika has not only elevated her career but also helped expand the scope of how India is seen on the world stage — as complex, diverse, and deeply rooted in authenticity.