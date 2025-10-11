Deepika Padukone: India’s first mental health ambassador

Highlights:

Deepika Padukone appointed India’s first Mental Health Ambassador.

She was diagnosed with clinical depression in 2014, describing it as her “most painful phase.”

Ranveer Singh provided critical emotional support during her struggles.

Her Live Love Laugh Foundation leads mental health awareness and outreach programs across India.

In a significant step for mental health advocacy, the Government of India has appointed Deepika Padukone as the country’s first Mental Health Ambassador. The appointment recognizes her decade-long work in raising awareness about mental well-being through her Live Love Laugh Foundation, founded in 2015. Deepika’s openness about her personal struggles with depression has influenced public conversations about mental health and encouraged millions to seek help without shame.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda welcomed her appointment, saying her visibility and compassion would “normalize mental health conversations, dispel stigma, and promote mental health as a vital part of public health.” In her role, Deepika will collaborate with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on programs such as Tele MANAS, designed to provide mental health support to communities across India, including rural and underserved areas. She advocates a holistic approach that blends modern therapy with traditional Indian practices, such as yoga and mindfulness, to support overall emotional well-being.

Deepika’s Battle with Depression: “It was the most painful thing”

Deepika Padukone’s struggle with mental health began in 2014, despite being at the peak of her professional career. She experienced persistent anxiety, blackouts, and a profound sense of emptiness. Speaking to NDTV, Deepika said, “It was the most painful thing.” That year, she was diagnosed with clinical depression, a turning point that reshaped her priorities and life approach.

To recover, Deepika pursued therapy and medication, emphasizing that mental health requires consistent attention. She explained, “Living well requires continuous effort.” Her willingness to discuss her condition publicly marked a significant moment in Bollywood, breaking societal silence around mental health and encouraging others to seek help.

Deepika Credits Ranveer Singh for Emotional Support

On Koffee With Karan Season 8 (October 2023), Deepika highlighted the support she received from her husband, Ranveer Singh, during her most challenging period. She said, “He created a safe space for me to be vulnerable, to communicate, because a lot of the time you are just feeling so many things and you don’t know how to communicate.”

Deepika recalled a blackout episode in 2014, during which Ranveer rushed to her side, realizing the seriousness of her condition. She described herself as being “there but not really there.” Ranveer admitted, “I felt completely helpless,” emphasizing the emotional toll it took on both of them. Their partnership became a source of healing and stability for Deepika.

From Heartbreak to Healing: Deepika’s Personal Journey

Before her marriage to Ranveer Singh, Deepika experienced a high-profile breakup with actor Ranbir Kapoor. While she does not directly attribute this heartbreak to her depression, she acknowledged it left her emotionally vulnerable. On Koffee With Karan, she reflected on the connection between personal relationships and mental well-being, noting that having a “safe emotional space” was vital to her recovery. Her relationship with Ranveer provided not only companionship but a supportive environment that aided her emotional healing.

Deepika’s Advocacy Through Live Love Laugh

Through the Live Love Laugh Foundation, Deepika continues to promote mental health awareness across India. The foundation organizes programs for students, professionals, and frontline workers, while advocating for stronger mental health policies.

Deepika said, “I’m deeply honored to be a voice for mental health in India. Mental health is still surrounded by stigma and silence, but opening up about my journey has shown me how many people struggle silently. From breaking the silence to seeking help, it’s a journey we must walk together.”

By combining her personal experiences with public advocacy, Deepika has become a leading voice in India for mental health. Her role as the first Mental Health Ambassador marks a step toward broader awareness, better access to care, and the normalization of conversations about mental well-being.