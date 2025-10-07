Deepika Padukone’s hijab look in Abu Dhabi campaign sparks online attention

Highlights:

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have returned to the spotlight with their latest campaign for Visit Abu Dhabi. The ad marks their first professional project since becoming parents, and both stars have adopted unexpected new looks that have generated significant online discussion.

Deepika Padukone’s Hijab Look Gains Social Media Attention

In the campaign, Deepika Padukone appears wearing a hijab while exploring Abu Dhabi’s cultural landmarks. This styling choice drew widespread attention on social media. One user commented, “Okay, Deepika in a hijab was NOT on my 2025 bingo card.” Many fans praised the look for reflecting respect for local culture and appreciated the subtlety and thoughtfulness behind her appearance. Some even stated that the choice increased their admiration for Deepika Padukone.

The campaign’s emphasis on cultural homage stands out as a departure from the typical glamorous Bollywood promotions. By choosing this attire, Deepika Padukone signals an engagement with the city’s traditions while maintaining her signature elegance.

Ranveer Singh’s Bearded Transformation

Alongside Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh sports a full, well-groomed beard in the campaign. The transformation is notable as a dramatic shift from his usual public appearance. Fans and commentators speculated whether the beard was grown for a specific role or solely for the Abu Dhabi campaign. Regardless, many agreed that the style suits him and complements the campaign’s theme of cultural exploration.

While attention largely focused on Deepika Padukone’s hijab, Ranveer Singh’s look contributed to the overall visual impact of the ad, presenting both stars in a mature, contemplative light rather than a typical flashy Bollywood style.

Viral Fan Reactions

Among thousands of social media reactions, one comment gained rapid popularity. A fan account wrote, “Dua’s hot parents,” which quickly circulated widely and became a talking point alongside the official campaign posts. The humorous remark highlighted the combination of admiration and lighthearted engagement from fans.

Significance of the Campaign

This Visit Abu Dhabi project is Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s first professional collaboration following the birth of their child. Unlike a traditional high-energy film promotion, the campaign takes a quieter approach, focusing on the couple’s exploration of Abu Dhabi’s cultural and historical sites. The campaign’s caption, “Mera Sukoon” (meaning “my peace”), reflects their personal mindset and marks a shift from publicized “power couple” imagery to a more introspective presentation.

Fans have responded positively to this direction, indicating support for the couple’s new professional and personal phase. The campaign balances cultural respect, personal evolution, and global visibility, reinforcing both Deepika Padukone’s and Ranveer Singh’s influence in entertainment and social media spaces.

Deepika Padukone’s New Phase

Deepika Padukone’s hijab look in the Visit Abu Dhabi campaign highlights her willingness to adapt her image for cultural relevance and creative projects. Coupled with Ranveer Singh’s bearded transformation, the campaign has drawn attention for its departure from conventional Bollywood visuals and its focus on heritage and subtlety. As their first project post-parenthood, the campaign underscores a shift toward meaningful professional choices while maintaining public engagement.

Fans and observers alike are following this new chapter, emphasizing that Deepika Padukone continues to set trends in style, cultural respect, and public persona in the film and advertising world.