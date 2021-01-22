Deepika Padukone currently has seven films in her kitty. She will be seen in movies like 83, Pathan, Shakun Batra’s next, Nag Ashwin’s next, Fighter, The Intern remake and Draupadi.

But well, looks like the actress is also eyeing on some international projects. According to a report in Deadline, Deepika, who made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage, has signed up with the international talent management agency, ICM Partners for representation in all areas.

The agency manages work for John Cena, Ian Somerhalder, Lana Condor, and other celebrities.

Deepika had left a mark with her performance in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, but after the 2017 release, the actress didn’t feature in any Hollywood project. A couple of years ago, it was also confirmed that Deepika will star in the next instalment of xXx, but then there’s no development on it.

The actress was last seen on the big screen in the 2020 release Chhapaak in which she played the role of an acid-attack survivor. The movie received mixed reviews from the critics, but Deepika’s performance was appreciated a lot.

Talking about her upcoming movies, while other films are in production and pre-production, 83 is ready for a release. In the Kabir Khan directorial, Deepika plays the role of Romi Dev, Kapil Dev’s wife. Fans of Deepika and Ranveer Singh are surely excited to watch them together on the big screen.

83 was supposed to release in April 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic. The makers have not yet announced the new release date of the film.