Reports are doing the rounds for some time now that after completing his ongoing film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali will move on to direct his next ambitious project titled Baiju Bawra, which he officially announced in 2019.

Making the most of the free time that he has in his hand due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India, the director has been fine-tuning the script of the musical, which is the modern-day adaptation of the 1952 film Baiju Bawra.

And the latest update suggests that Bhansali has also begun the casting process for the film. Buzz has it that the filmmaker is keen to sign his favourite Deepika Padukone for the female lead in Baiju Bawra.

Spilling more beans, a source in the know informs an entertainment portal, “Ever since Bhansali decided to revisit Baiju Bawra, he was clear on getting Deepika on board the film to play the role of dacoit queen, Roopmati, from the 1952 original. Both Deepika and SLB have done multiple meetings to discuss the film and the character and the talks are in the advanced stage at the moment. The paperwork is yet to be done and things will be locked once both the stakeholders mutually agree on certain aspects. Given the way things are proceeding at the moment, it is going to be a yes from DP.”

The source goes on to add that the team is looking at getting the project off the ground by mid-2022. Talks with other actors to play prominent roles in the high-profile film are also on.

“While Bhansali is currently working on the edit and post production of Gangubai, there is a team in his work place that taking tiny steps in the prep work of Baiju Bawra. Conversations with other actors, who are expected to be a part of the film, is also in progress. An official announcement will be made once the entire cast that SLB wants is locked,” the source signs off.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Baiju Bawra, Gangubai Kathiawadi