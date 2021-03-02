Telugu filmmaker Nag Ashwin, who won renown for his 2018 directorial Mahanati, has pulled a casting coup by managing to get Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Prabhas onboard for his next pan-India project.

The untitled film was officially announced last year and fans have been keeping a close watch on all updates regarding the project ever since its announcement. The latest update on the forthcoming film is that it will get off the ground in June or July.

Director Nag Ashiwn told a publication, “I have had my round of meetings with all three of them separately. Pre-production has been going on for long. We will begin shooting around June-July.”

After signing legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan for a pivotal role, the director had earlier said, “I feel lucky and blessed that Bachchan Sir has selected our film among the many choices he has. It is a full-length role, which we believe will do justice to the legend that he is.”

Ashwin has roped in Spanish cinematographer Dani Sanchez-Lopez and composer Mickey J Meyer for his upcoming directorial. The duo reunites with the filmmaker right after his last directorial Mahanati which won several awards and accolades upon its release in 2018. Actress Keerthy Suresh, who played the female lead in the biographical drama, received the prestigious National Film Award for her searing performance in it.

There is no major update on the plotline of the film, but the director had once said that it was sci-fi thriller, a genre he is quite fond of as he grew up watching such films. He also said that he is fascinated by mythologies and likes stories that involve magic and illusion.

Vyjayanthi Movies is bankrolling the high-profile film. It is set for its theatrical release in 2020.

