Deepika Padukone 82°E losses raise questions on celebrity-backed skincare strategy

The skincare brand reported a loss of £1.05 million (₹12.26 crore) in 2025.

Revenue declined by over 30% to £1.25 million (₹14.66 crore).

Marketing expenditure was reduced to about £37,400 (₹4.4 crore) from £170,000 (₹20 crore).

Deepika remains active with major film projects even as 82°E faces financial pressure.

Deepika Padukone’s luxury skincare brand 82°E has reported another year of financial losses, according to the latest company filings. The figures show a continued decline in revenue and sustained losses, raising questions about the long-term commercial strategy behind the celebrity-backed skincare business. Despite ongoing cost-cutting efforts, the company has yet to achieve profitability.

For the financial year 2024–25, 82°E posted a loss of £1.05 million, compared with a significantly higher loss of £1.97 million (₹23 crore) in the previous year. While the reduced loss indicates some improvement, the company’s revenue also fell sharply. Sales dropped from £1.81 million (₹21.21 crore) last year to £1.25 million (₹14.66 crore) in the most recent reporting period.

The brand operates under DPKA Universal Consumer Ventures, where Deepika and her father Prakash Padukone are listed as directors.

Deepika, 82°E, and Falling Revenue

The drop in revenue reflects increased competition in India’s premium skincare space and the challenges of converting celebrity appeal into sustained consumer demand. When Deepika launched 82°E in 2021, the brand positioned itself firmly in the luxury skincare category. Product prices began at approximately £25 (₹2,500), placing the brand above mass-market competitors.

At launch, Deepika’s social media influence drove strong initial visibility. However, despite the early buzz, the company has not yet posted a profitable year. Industry observers note that celebrity association alone is no longer enough to guarantee consistent growth in the crowded beauty and wellness market.

In contrast, competing celebrity-backed brands such as Kay Beauty have continued to expand their market share. This comparison has sharpened scrutiny on 82°E’s performance.

Deepika Oversees Major Marketing Reductions at 82°E

Marketing has seen the steepest cut. In the previous year, the company spent approximately £170,500 (₹20 crore) on promotions. This year, that figure fell sharply to around £37,600 (₹4.4 crore).

Overall company expenses also declined. Total expenditure was brought down from £402,000 (₹47 crore) last year to under £222,000 (₹26 crore) in the most recent financial year.

Management stated in its filings that it is “continuously taking efforts to increase revenue [and] reduce expenses to ensure a profitable track record.” This remains the company’s only public comment on the current turnaround strategy.

While these measures have helped narrow losses, they have not yet reversed the overall financial trend.

How Consumers and the Market View Deepika’s 82°E

Public response to Deepika’s 82°E remains mixed. While the brand continues to have visibility due to Deepika’s global profile and regular digital promotion, it has struggled to translate awareness into consistent repeat purchases at scale.

The luxury skincare segment has become increasingly competitive, with consumers now prioritizing ingredient transparency, dermatological testing, and long-term performance over celebrity branding alone. Analysts tracking the sector say premium skincare buyers are becoming more cautious as inflation affects discretionary spending.

Even with Deepika’s endorsement, 82°E has not yet established a clear edge based on formulation differentiation or price competitiveness.

Deepika’s Film Career Moves Ahead as 82°E Works Through Challenges

While her skincare business navigates financial stress, Deepika’s career in films continues without interruption. She is scheduled to appear in King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. She is also part of an upcoming project with Allu Arjun and director Atlee.

These projects place Deepika firmly among the most active leading actors in the industry, contrasting sharply with the uncertainty surrounding 82°E’s business outlook.

Despite the financial strain, official filings do not indicate that the brand is shutting down. The cost reductions appear aimed at stabilizing operations and extending operational viability while the brand reassesses its market strategy.

What Lies Ahead for Deepika and 82°E

For now, Deepika’s 82°E remains in a holding phase. The financial losses have narrowed, but profitability remains a distant goal. With marketing spend significantly reduced and competition intensifying, the brand faces the task of redefining its positioning beyond celebrity ownership.

The coming year will likely determine whether 82°E can rebuild revenue momentum through product innovation, retail expansion, or international distribution. Without a clear turnaround strategy, analysts warn that sustained losses could place long-term pressure on the business.

As of now, Deepika continues to manage both fronts simultaneously, maintaining her visibility on the big screen while her business team focuses on restructuring the skincare brand’s financial trajectory.