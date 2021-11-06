Filmmaker Deepa Mehta is known for her movies like Fire, Earth, Water, Heaven on Earth, Midnight’s Children, Funny Boy, and others. She is now all set to direct the film adaptation of Avni Doshi’s bestselling novel Burnt Sugar.

The novel revolves around Tara from Pune, India who after a wild youth, faces challenges when she is older and have to rekindle her relationship with her daughter.

According to Variety, Ben Silverman’s Propagate Content has acquired audiovisual rights for the novel and they will be producing the film.

While talking to Variety, Mehta said, “Depicting complicated human connections are what drive most of my projects and I look forward to delving into the complex, layered and at times surprisingly dark mother-daughter relationship that is so shockingly illustrated in this novel.”

“Burnt Sugar is often sprinkled with razor sharp humor and its unexpected take on the old-as-time relationship left me gasping. It grabbed me from its first sentence and I couldn’t say yes fast enough when I was asked to bring the vision to the screen,” she added.

Well, it will be interesting to see which actress will be roped in to play the lead role in the movie.