19.7 C
London
Thursday, August 3, 2023
Subscribe
HomeHeadline StoryDanish opposition parties oppose move to prohibit Qu’ran burnings
Headline StoryUK News

Danish opposition parties oppose move to prohibit Qu’ran burnings

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline Story

Pakistan’s rice exporters benefit from India’s export ban

RICE exporters of Pakistan are having a field day...
Headline Story

Court allows survey of disputed mosque in India’s Varanasi

AN Indian court has allowed a “detailed scientific survey”...
Headline Story

Vinay Patel, Milli Bhatia pay heartfelt tribute to Abdul Shayek

Writer Vinay Patel, theatre director Milli Bhatia, and actress...
Headline Story

Cheetah deaths in India linked to formation of thick coats of fur

The ninth cheetah died at the Kuno National Park...
Business

Bank of England hikes rate again

THE Bank of England on Thursday (3) hiked its...

Seven Danish opposition parties expressed their objections on Thursday (03) to the government’s attempts to criminalise the burning of copies of the Qu’ran, arguing that such legislation would constitute an unacceptable infringement on freedom of expression.

Following outrage in the Muslim world over the desecration of the Qu’ran in front of embassies of Muslim countries in Denmark and Sweden, both governments said they would explore legal measures to restrict such burnings.

However, the opposition parties jointly said that prohibiting Qu’ran burnings would interfere with the principles of free speech in Denmark.

“All undersigned parties uphold fundamental Danish civil liberties and are of the opinion that civil liberties must always take precedence over religious dogmas,” they wrote.

By giving in to outside pressure, the government could also open the door to foreign countries interfering with national politics, the parties added.

“The veto of the violent man must not prevail and must not set the boundaries for Danish politics and Danish democracy,” the opposition said.

Ranging from the far-right New Right party to the far-left Red-Green Alliance, the seven parties together hold 72 seats in the 178-member parliament, while the government of three centre-right and centre-left parties has a total of 88 seats.

Despite the protest, the government will continue to work towards preventing the burning of Qu’rans, minister of justice Peter Hummelgaard told public broadcaster DR.

(Reuters)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Court allows survey of disputed mosque in India’s Varanasi
Next article
Pakistan’s rice exporters benefit from India’s export ban

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Pakistan’s rice exporters benefit from India’s export ban

Headline Story 0
RICE exporters of Pakistan are having a field day...

Court allows survey of disputed mosque in India’s Varanasi

Headline Story 0
AN Indian court has allowed a “detailed scientific survey”...

Vinay Patel, Milli Bhatia pay heartfelt tribute to Abdul Shayek

Headline Story 0
Writer Vinay Patel, theatre director Milli Bhatia, and actress...

Popular

Pakistan’s rice exporters benefit from India’s export ban

Headline Story 0
RICE exporters of Pakistan are having a field day...

Court allows survey of disputed mosque in India’s Varanasi

Headline Story 0
AN Indian court has allowed a “detailed scientific survey”...

Vinay Patel, Milli Bhatia pay heartfelt tribute to Abdul Shayek

Headline Story 0
Writer Vinay Patel, theatre director Milli Bhatia, and actress...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc