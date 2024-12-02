Cyclone Fengal death toll reaches 20 across Sri Lanka and India

Cyclone Fengal, which caused heavy rains and flooding in Sri Lanka and southern India, has claimed 20 lives as of Monday. The storm led to significant rainfall, landslides, and widespread displacement before weakening into a low-pressure system.

Sri Lanka bore the brunt of the cyclone on Friday, reporting 17 fatalities primarily due to landslides and heavy rains. Nearly 470,000 people were displaced, with many seeking refuge in temporary shelters, according to the country’s disaster management agency.

In Tamil Nadu, India, three deaths were linked to electrocution caused by the cyclone. Disaster management minister KKSSR Ramachandran noted that other damage was “minimal.” Rescue efforts were ongoing, with reports indicating a family of seven was feared trapped by a landslide.

Puducherry recorded its highest 24-hour rainfall in 30 years as the cyclone made landfall on Saturday. Flooded roads and school closures were reported in affected regions, with officials cautioning about the risk of flash flooding.

Cyclones in the northern Indian Ocean, which are similar to hurricanes and typhoons, are becoming stronger due to climate change. While these storms are intensifying, improved forecasting and evacuation strategies have helped lower casualty numbers in recent years.