A man has been struggling to move around months after a violent attack in a Birmingham park but the police have closed the case saying they could not find the thugs.

Mohammed Iftikhar, 46, said masked thugs struck his head twice with hammers when he was cycling through Aston Hall Park before they beat him on his arms and legs.

Being “bed-bound” since the incident in August last year, he has been suffering “memory loss and depression” and getting “suicidal thoughts”.

His family’s financial position has taken a severe beating because of his injuries as his brother quit his job to look after him.

“I’ve been left bed-bound, they’re out there walking free,” Iftikhar said of the attackers.

West Midlands Police said they “exhausted all available lines of enquiries” in their efforts to identify the offenders but Iftikhar claimed the CCTV camera at the park “shows them run off”.

Iftikhar said the police informed him that they were closing the case and told him to call 999 if he found the attackers.

But he has been in bed, unable to get out of his home.

“They’re waiting for me to dial 999 when I see them, that could be three, four years, I haven’t even been out the house yet,” Iftikhar told BirminghamLive.

“I’m getting memory loss, depression, I can’t remember, I’m losing it”, he said and added, “I’m getting suicidal thoughts, I’ve got money issues.”

“Even the hospital surgeon said if that hammer hit a bit further down, my brain would’ve gone,” he said.

“I’m walking round the house in crutches, I can just about make it to the toilet”, he said.

Police said they “promptly seized CCTV” and conducted other enquiries in their efforts to identify the attackers.

A man was arrested in connection with the “nasty attack” but his involvement was later ruled out.

“However, we will act upon any fresh information we receive and this can be done via Live Chat on our website, quoting 20/706834/23,” the force said in a statement.