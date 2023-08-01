20.8 C
UK News

Crossbow intruder at Windsor castle planned to kill guards

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

In a court hearing, it was revealed that a 21-year-old man named Jaswant Singh Chail, who was armed with a crossbow and who had entered the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day with the intention of “killing” the late Queen had also planned to kill guards at the castle. However, he later changed his mind and decided against it.

Hailing from North Baddesley near Southampton, Chail pleaded guilty to charges of treason, making threats to kill, and possessing an offensive weapon.

He had written in his journal about his altered plan, stating that he would not kill any guards, making the task harder but this was his decision, the BBC reported.

The court learned that Chail’s motive for wanting to kill the Queen was revenge for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in India, where British troops fired upon thousands of innocent people in the city of Amritsar.

In addition to his disturbing intentions, Chail was socially isolated and had a history of trauma.

He had experienced psychotic episodes and depression. Before arriving at Windsor Castle, he had engaged in 5,000 sexually charged conversations with an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot.

Chail’s sentencing hearing took place at the Old Bailey, and the proceedings continue.

