TOP cricketers support WaterAid’s call to help bring water to people in India as only 25 per cent of households have clean water in the country.

In the campaign #BringWater , cricketers including Hashim Amla, Rory Burns, Morne Morkel, Ian Bell, Veda Krishnamurthy and WV Raman try to defend the wicket with just 25 per cent of a bat at the Kia Oval to highlight how India can’t effectively fight Covid-19 when clean water is not available.

Frequent hand washing with soap reduces the spread of coronaviruses by around a third (36 per cent), but only 1 in 4 households in India have clean water.

Rory Burns, Surrey cricket club captain and England batsman, said: “I wouldn’t play a match without all the right equipment, and people shouldn’t be left to protect their health without something so vital as clean water.”

Hashim Amla, batsman for Surrey cricket club, said: “Clean water is a basic human right, but millions of people in India don’t have access to it. Without it, they cannot defend themselves from infectious diseases like coronavirus. By helping WaterAid raise funds to respond to the pandemic in India, we can all help make a difference to the lives of vulnerable communities.”

Also supporting the campaign are Lancashire’s Keaton Jennings and Alex Hartley. Through the #BringWater campaign, WaterAid is working closely with local governments to help get piped water to all households.

Ian Bell, former batsman for Warwickshire and England, signed a bat to donate to the campaign.

“You can’t defend a wicket without a decent bat, and you can’t protect yourself against diseases like coronavirus without clean water and good hygiene. It’s easy to take clean water for granted when you have it on tap, but millions live without this basic human right. Together we can tackle this injustice by helping bring water to those in need,” said Ian Bell.

Mark Ramprakash, former batsman who played for England and Middlesex, also signed a bat to help raise money for WaterAid.

He said: “I’m proud to be supporting WaterAid’s ‘Bring Water’ campaign. We know washing our hands with water and soap is vital for helping to prevent the spread of Covid-19, yet only a quarter of households in India have access to clean water in their home. I’ve had the privilege of visiting India as a player and coach, and I’m so glad we can use the sport I love to raise awareness of this injustice.”

WV Raman, former India batsman and head coach for the India women’s national team, and batswoman Veda Krishnamurthy have also added their voice to the campaign.

Veda Krishnamurthy said: “How can India defend itself against the spread of diseases like Covid-19, when only a quarter of households have access to clean drinking water on site? Donate today and help bring water to the 75 per cent who don’t have it.”

WaterAid’s Covid-19 projects in India are installing vital handwashing facilities in public areas such as markets, schools and health centres as well as running mass media campaigns to promote the importance of good handwashing and hygiene.

“WaterAid has been working in India over the last three decades to make clean water normal for everyone. We are working closely with governments at the local level, to ensure clean water reaches the last mile, which is also the objective behind ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’,” said Vikas Kataria, director – resource mobilisation, in WaterAid India.

“Covid-19 has made it harder to reach our goals. To use a cricket parlance, we have to score more in fewer overs to win the match. The support of these wonderful cricketers and socially responsible cricket fans will help us score much needed boundaries to make clean water a reality for everyone.”