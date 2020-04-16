Cricket Stars Not Immune to the Effects of Covid 19

Just like other countries across the globe, India is struggling to deal with the impact of Covid-19. The deadly pandemic has had a huge impact on everyday life.

The Indian government is doing all that it can to control the spread of the virus. Its efforts are starting to make a difference but there is still some way to go before life can start getting back to normal. One impact of Covid-19 that many Indian sport lovers will have noticed is its effect on cricket, within India and internationally. For instance, several personalities involved with the sport have been affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Cricket personalities affected by Covid 19

You only need to take a look at the Indian facing site justgamblers to see which big cricket names have been impacted by the virus. For instance, former Scotland offspinner Majid Haq was confirmed as having the virus and is currently recovering. English cricketer Alex Hales was not tested for Covid-19 but he did have to self-isolate on his return to the UK from Pakistan, due to having symptoms.

It’s not just current cricketers that have been affected by the virus. Commentator Ramiz Raja was tested for the illness. Fortunately for him the test came back negative. Sadly, former cricket star Zafar Sarfaraz was not as fortunate. The former Pakistan star was admitted to hospital with Covid-19 and unfortunately died, after spending some time on a ventilator. Aside from the personal impact that Covid-19 is having on cricket, there is also the financial aspect to consider.

Financial impact of Covid-19 on cricket

During the current pandemic, quarantines are in place and large gatherings are prohibited. This has obviously had a major impact on sport overall.

In the cricketing world, domestic competitions across the globe have ground to a halt. As yet, it’s uncertain when these competitions will re-commence. In India, the biggest recent cricket news had been the decision to postpone the IPL indefinitely .

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made this decision on April 14, following the extension of the quarantine period in India. This is a major blow for Indian and world cricket as the event is one of the most prestigious and lucrative in the cricketing calendar. The postponement of the event could potentially lead to the loss of substantial amounts of money for international players. Even if the IPL takes place later in the year, many players could be caught up in domestic competition. It’s also worth mentioning that the IPL is not insured for pandemic.

In summary

The health impacts of the current Covid-19 crisis are felt just as strongly by the cricket world as they are within the general population. The virus can affect anyone. The financial implications for cricket are also worrying. Depending on how long it takes for the pandemic to be controlled, the amount of money lost to the sport could continue to have an impact for years to come.