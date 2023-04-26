Cricket and music marked the Sikh festival of Vaisakhi in central Birmingham over the weekend. Around 80 people, including women and children, took part in the softball Vaisakhi Cricket Cup tournament – a fun competition – organised by the Club at Edgbaston’s indoor centre.

The action was accompanied by traditional Punjabi bhangra beats from the Birmingham Sikh drumming group Eternal Taal. It was “a brilliant experience,” local MP Preet Gill said of the first Vaisakhi event staged at Edgbaston.

“For people in my constituency, this should be their stadium, not just to come and spectate but to actively play a part and get involved in events like this”, the Labour MP and Shadow Cabinet Minister for International Development said.

The cricket competition was part of the Club’s Edgbaston for Everyone pledge to make the ground a welcoming, safe space for all.

Simran Riat from the Warwickshire Cricket Board said the event was aimed at beginners “as we wanted it to be an introduction to cricket for women and children who’d perhaps never picked up a bat and ball before.”

“There were lots of smiles and laughs, but also a competitive edge amongst the teams as we came towards the final stages,” Riat who organised the event said.

“Hopefully it’ll inspire the children to play more cricket as there are huge physical and mental health benefits. Who knows, we may have ignited a spark in some of these children that could lead to a fulfilling career in cricket. That would be amazing!”