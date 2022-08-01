According to reports, unsealed documents from Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s much-publicised defamation trial claim that the actor attempted to submit her nude pictures as evidence during the high-profile case, while her lawyers suggested the actor suffered from erectile dysfunction.

Heard submitted a medication list into evidence that included “Nexium, Cialis, and Valtrex,” and Depp’s lawyers state that Heard claimed Depp suffered from “erectile dysfunction” and that she “suggested that that might somehow be a motivation for abuse.”

However, Depp’s lawyers claim that Heard was only trying to submit this evidence to embarrass him in court.

According to claims by Heard’s team, there were a number of photographs and recordings submitted by Depp’s lawyers regarding the injuries that he claimed to have sustained and the verbal abuse submitted as evidence.

“Mr. Depp inappropriately seeks to introduce evidence of the following Irrelevant Personal Matters,” Heard’s lawyers stated in a motion, listing “nude pictures of Amber Heard,” and “Amber’s brief stint as an exotic dancer years before she met Mr. Depp” as examples.

The development comes as Heard has filed to appeal against the jury verdict ordering her to pay Johnny Depp US$10 million in damages after the court found that she had defamed him in her 2018 Washington Post opinion piece on being a victim of domestic abuse.

It was also revealed in the pre-trial appearances that Depp’s lawyers claimed Heard “wants a circus, and clearly intends to take this trial down a number of unnecessarily salacious rabbit holes, including and especially with respect to Mr Depp’s medical history.”

It was revealed by the documents that Depp’s attorneys also tried to exclude text exchanges between himself and Marilyn Mason.

The details have been reportedly revealed in the 6,000 pages of pre-trial court documents.

