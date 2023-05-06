The Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami has described the coronation of King Charles III as an “interesting moment” for India due to the special affiliation the Indian people feel towards the British monarch.

He also mentioned the presence of India’s Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in the UK for this historic event.

Doraiswami said that the members of the UK’s Royal family have visited India multiple times, with the Prince of Wales having made at least 10 trips to the country.

He also stated that the family of King Charles III, including the Queen herself, had personal connections with independent India. Queen Elizabeth II was a regular visitor for her own ayurvedic treatments and her late brother too was deeply involved in elephant conservation.

“There is genuine affection for India and all its complexities and diversities and all of our heritage and our history. So, I think for us in India seeing His Majesty ascend to the throne is certainly an interesting moment one in which we feel a certain special relationship with His Majesty in particular. I think his affection for India is, I’m sure, warmly reciprocated by most Indians too,” he added.

According to Doraiswami, hosting Dhankhar in the UK for the coronation of King Charles III is a source of honour and pride for the Indian community and a delight to have one of India’s highest dignitaries present at such an important historical moment.

Dhankhar and his wife Sudeep Dhankhar are in the UK for the coronation ceremony. They also had the opportunity to interact with the Indian community during their visit.

Doraiswami also highlighted the events preceding the coronation, including a meeting between King Charles III and world leaders.

At a reception held at Buckingham Palace, Dhankhar interacted with King Charles III, the First Lady of the United States, as well as the Presidents of Israel, Brazil, and Italy.

Additionally, he attended a Commonwealth reception hosted by King Charles III at Marlborough House in London, where he had the chance to meet leaders from various nations.

