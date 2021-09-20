Scam: 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi is all set to make his Bollywood debut as a lead with the film Bhavai. The movie was earlier titled Raavan Leela and but to avoid controversy the makers decided to change the title to Bhavai.

But, even after the title change, on social media people are demanding a ban on the film due to a particular scene that was featured in the trailer. Now, the makers have decided to remove the scene from the movie, and it has also been removed from the trailer.

Pen Movies took to Twitter to share an official statement about it. They tweeted, “We trust this clarifies all the misrepresentations, doubts and misgivings regarding our film #Bhavai! See you in THEATRES on Oct 1. Watch the film with your friends and family! @pratikg80 @AindritaR @AnkBhatia @gajjarhardik @chirucam #ParthGajjar @jayantilalgada @gada_dhaval.”

The statement read, “Our film Bhavai is a fictional story of two individuals, Raja Ram Joshi (Pratik Gandhi) and Rani (Aindrita Ray) working in a drama company and how their life changes off stage. The film promo was released under the title, Raaven Leela as the protagonist is a drama actor who plays the role of Raavan in the drama. With due respect to the concerns regarding the title of the promo and a dialogue in the promo, we wish to clarify that the dialogue and the above title Raavan Leela is not part of the film and had been removed from the promo as well respecting the sentiments of our viewers.”

“We have the highest regard for Hindu culture and Ramayana. The film and/or any portion thereof does not hurt any religious sentiments or religious beliefs. The film Bhavai has been approved and passed by Censor Board of Film Certification under the U category. We trust this clarifies and sets at rest all apprehensions, misrepresentations, doubts and misgivings regarding our film Bhavai in various media, including digital media,” it further read.

Directed by Hardik Gajjar, Bhavai is slated to release in theatres on 1st October 2021.