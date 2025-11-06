Consumer Court issues legal notice to Salman Khan over pan masala advertisements

Highlights:

Legal Notice Issued: Kota Consumer Court in India sent a notice to actor Salman Khan and the pan masala company.

Reason for Action: Complaint alleges that the advertisements are misleading about the product’s ingredients.

Complainant: Inder Mohan Singh Honey, a BJP leader and High Court lawyer.

Saffron Claim Challenged: Dispute over the claims of “saffron-infused” content, citing the vast difference between saffron’s high cost and the product’s low price.

Public Health Concern: Complaint highlights pan masala’s link to oral cancer and argues Salman Khan’s role as a model promotes an unhealthy product to youth.

Required Response: Both the actor and the company must submit their replies.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is currently involved in a legal matter after a complaint was formally lodged against him and a pan masala company he endorses. The complaint, which alleges that the advertisements are misleading, prompted the Kota Consumer Court (Kota District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission) in India to issue a legal notice to the popular actor and the manufacturer. The court has taken cognizance of the matter, which questions the factual basis of the product’s ingredients and raises significant concerns regarding the influence of celebrity endorsements on public health.

The notices were directed to the actor, Salman Khan, and the pan masala company, Rajshree Pan Masala, with both parties required to submit a formal response. The next hearing in this case is set for November 27.

Allegations of Misleading Claims Against Salman Khan and Manufacturer

The legal challenge was initiated by Inder Mohan Singh Honey, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and an advocate practicing at the Rajasthan High Court. The core issue of the complaint revolves around the advertisement’s specific claims regarding the composition of the product. The petitioner argued that the advertisements misleadingly promote the pan masala as containing “saffron-infused cardamom” and “saffron-infused pan masala.”

The complaint brought before the court directly challenges the plausibility of these saffron claims based on cost factors. The petitioner highlighted the significant price differential, stating that genuine saffron costs approximately $4,800 (₹4 lakh) per kilogram, while the product being advertised is sold for an estimated $0.06 (₹5) per pouch.

Honey questioned the feasibility of the ingredient claims in his statement:

“Makes you wonder if it’s really in there.”

He further pressed the court to consider the implications of this alleged misrepresentation on public trust and consumer protection, arguing that the company and its brand ambassador, Salman Khan, were misleading the public.

The Role of Salman Khan as a Brand Endorser

A crucial element of the petition focuses on the high profile of the endorser, Salman Khan, and the subsequent impact on consumer behavior, particularly among youth. The complainant stressed that the influence wielded by top actors significantly affects the desirability of the product.

Advocate Inder Mohan Singh Honey addressed the actor’s role directly, emphasizing the responsibility that accompanies being a public figure in India:

“Salman Khan is a role model. Promoting this sends the wrong message.”

He argued that when young fans see Salman Khan in these advertisements, it may encourage them to try the pan masala, thus potentially leading to consumption of a product associated with health risks. The petitioner reinforced his position by drawing a comparison to global advertising practices, stating:

“Celebrities or film stars in other countries don’t even promote cold drinks, but they are promoting tobacco and pan masala. I urge them not to spread the wrong message to the youth as pan masala is one of the leading causes of mouth cancer.”

This argument positioned the endorsement by Salman Khan not just as a commercial activity, but as a public health concern given his wide-reaching appeal.

Focus on Pan Masala and Public Health

The complaint stressed the known health risks associated with pan masala consumption in India, linking it to the rise in oral cancer cases. Pan masala, a mixture containing areca nut, slaked lime, catechu, and flavorings, is widely consumed but is classified as a hazardous substance. The primary ingredient, areca nut, is designated as a Group I carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).

The legal action suggests that celebrity endorsements, particularly those featuring figures like Salman Khan, serve to glamorize a product that the complaint contends is detrimental to national health. The petition explicitly calls for an immediate ban on these advertisements and, in some reports, a request to withdraw government awards previously given to Salman Khan on the grounds of him having “misled people and promoted such products.”

The overarching point made is that, in a country where such advertisements reach millions, the promotion of products that affect public health warrants stringent scrutiny and legal intervention.

Summary of Proceedings and Future Steps for Salman Khan

The Kota District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission formally issued the notices following the complaint filed by Inder Mohan Singh Honey. This action mandates that both the pan masala company (Rajshree Pan Masala) and its brand ambassador, Salman Khan, must file their respective responses to the allegations before the consumer court.

As of the latest reports, neither Salman Khan nor representatives of the company have made any public statements regarding the notice. The case is scheduled to proceed with the next hearing on November 27. This consumer complaint, centered on the endorsement by a high-profile figure like Salman Khan, is expected to draw continued attention to the intersection of celebrity influence, advertising ethics, and consumer protection laws in India.