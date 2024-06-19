28.4 C
UK News

Conservative campaign gathers momentum with Boris Johnson’s backing

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (C), holds a wreath as he stands with former Prime Ministers Liz Truss (L) and Boris Johnson (R), as they attend the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in central London, on November 12, 2023. (Photo: Getty Images)

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has thrown his support behind several Conservative Party candidates ahead of the upcoming July 4 general election, a move warmly welcomed by current campaign lead Rishi Sunak. Johnson’s endorsements, which include videos and letters, are part of a concerted effort coordinated by the Conservative Party headquarters.

“It’s fantastic that Boris is backing the Conservative Party; I greatly appreciate his support,” Sunak remarked.

Johnson’s active role in endorsing Conservative candidates comes at a crucial time as the party navigates a challenging poll landscape. According to the latest YouGov poll, the Conservative Party is trailing behind the anti-immigration Reform UK party, with both significantly behind the Labour Party in voter support.

During a recent ITV debate, Nigel Farage of Reform UK asserted his party’s position as the primary opposition to Labour.

Johnson, who resigned amidst controversy surrounding the “partygate” scandal, is not standing for re-election to Parliament. His support, despite past tensions with Sunak, is seen as a pivotal boost for the Conservative campaign.

In addition to leveraging social media platforms, Johnson has personally signed thousands of letters endorsing candidates such as Roberto Weeden-Sanz in North Yorkshire, near Sunak’s constituency.

Meanwhile, all political parties are intensifying their efforts as the election approaches. Sunak, addressing inquiries in north Devon about the Conservative Party manifesto, underscored the importance of voter registration, particularly among young people and recent movers.

The Electoral Commission emphasized the critical nature of registering before the deadline, as it is the initial step towards participating in the election.

