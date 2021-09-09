A few months ago, there were reports that a biopic on former Indian cricketer and current president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, is on the cards.

On Thursday (09), the biopic was officially announced. Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg will be producing the film under their banner Luv Films.

Ganguly took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. He tweeted, “Cricket has been my life, it gave confidence and ability to walk forward with my head held high, a journey to be cherished. Thrilled that Luv Films will produce a biopic on my journey and bring it to life for the big screen @LuvFilms @luv_ranjan @gargankur @DasSanjay1812.”

Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing the role of the cricketer in the biopic. However, it is not yet officially announced.

A couple of months ago, while talking to News18, Ganguly had confirmed that his biopic is on the cards, but he had not given any details about it.

He had said, “Yes, I have agreed to the biopic. It will be in Hindi but it is not possible to say the name of the director now. It will take a few more days for arranging everything.”

We have already watched the biopics on Mahendra Singh Dhoni (M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story), Mohammad Azharuddin (Azhar), and Sachin Tendulkar (Sachin: A Billion Dreams). It will surely be interesting to watch Dada’s journey on the big screen.