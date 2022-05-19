Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna in lead roles, Anand (1971) is one of the most celebrated Bollywood films, which has attained cult status over the years. Now, 51 years after its release, the Hrishikesh Mukherjee directorial is set for a remake.

Producer Sameer Raj Sippy, who is the grandson of N C Sippy, the producer of the original film, officially announced the remake on Thursday.

Sippy said in a statement, “Keeping in mind the sensibilities of the original film and the emotions attached, I felt the current generation needs to be retold the many stories that are so relevant today and especially when there is a great appetite for good content.”

According to reports, the project is currently at the scripting stage. The primary cast, along with the director, is also yet to be finalised. Sameer Raj Sippy has joined forces with Vikram Khakhar to co-produce the film.

“Digging into our own classics, we will find invaluable gems rather than scouting for stories, Internationally or Regionally. Placing Anand in the post-Covid era, where we emphasise the value of life, will enhance the story of Anand,” added Khakhar.

The 1971 original featured Rajesh Khanna in the role of Anand Sehgal, a carefree but terminally ill cancer patient, who is receiving treatment by Dr. Bhaskar Banerjee, played by Amitabh Bachchan. Before breathing his last, Sehgal brings a smile to everybody he meets and touches the lives of many people whom he spent time with, including a total stranger Isa Bhai Suratwala played by Johnny Walker.

