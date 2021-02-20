After months of speculations, it is official now that Ranveer Singh’s much-awaited film ’83 will debut in theatres on June 4, 2021. Yes, you read that absolutely right! Singh took to social media to announce the release date of the film.

Directed by Kabir Khan, ’83 was originally slated to release on April 10, 2020. However, the sudden outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown in India and all across the world led the makers to put its release on hold.

While several filmmakers headed to streaming media platforms to release their films amid the pandemic, the makers of ’83 patiently waited for theatres to resume operations. Though the audience is still not going to cinemas in huge numbers, the situation is expected to get better in weeks to come as a few keenly awaited films have announced their release date over the past few days.

Ranveer Singh, who was last seen in Gully Boy (2019), took to Instagram on Friday night to announce the release date of the film. He wrote: “June 4th, 2021. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. See you in cinemas!”

Singh plays legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in ’83. The sports drama chronicles India’s historic Cricket World Cup win against West Indies in 1983.

The film also features Deepika Padukone in a brief but significant part. She plays the character of Dev’s wife Romi Dev. The additional cast of the film includes such actors as Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, and Amrita Puri.

’83 has been produced by Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Vibri Media, KA Productions, and Kabir Khan Films. It will release in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu.

