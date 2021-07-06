There are several successful director-actor duos in Bollywood who have delivered a string of blockbuster films together. Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar also form such a terrific combination who have worked together on a number of rib-tickling comedies which entertain audiences even today on television.

Some of their most memorable films include Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhaag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), and De Dana Dan (2009). And now, Priyadarshan is set to direct Kumar in yet another comic-caper. Set to mount the shooting floor in 2020, the untitled film is an out-and-out comedy with emotions. It reunites the two after a long gap of a decade.

Confirming the development, Priyadarshan tells an entertainment portal, “Yes, we are doing a film together. It is an out-and-out comedy with emotions. You can say, it is 70 percent comedy and 30 percent emotion towards the climax. We were supposed to start shooting this year, but it is delayed due to the pandemic. We are now looking to start shooting early next year.”

The filmmaker reveals that the basic script is locked. However, he will continue writing it till the film starts rolling. “I will be working on multiple drafts. There will be a first draft, second draft, third draft for the script,” he adds.

Buzz has it that apart from playing the main lead, Kumar is set to co-produce the film along with another top name of the industry. When asked about the same, Priyadarshan said, “That’s something you need to ask Akshay, as I am just working on the script. It’s him who always looks into the other factors.”

Meanwhile, Priyadarshan is looking forward to the release of his next directorial Hungama 2 featuring Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaffery, and Pranitha Subhash. The comic caper is set for a direct-to-digital premiere on Disney+Hotstar on July 23.

Tags: Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar, Hungama 2