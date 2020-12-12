Award-winning filmmaker Priyadarshan has confirmed that he will soon join forces with Akshay Kumar for a comic-caper. The duo has previously delivered a string of successful comedy films, including Hera Pheri (2020), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), and Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). The two last worked together on Khatta Meetha in 2010 and are set to collaborate again after a huge gap of a decade.

Priyadarshan has revealed that the forthcoming project has been delayed by a couple of months and now the two will start working on the film in September next year. “To begin with, I was planning a serious film with Akshay till he pointed out that people would expect a comedy from us. We were to start in December but now it will roll only around September next year. It will be produced by Akshay,” the filmmaker tells a publication.

The filmmaker also clarifies that he is not helming the much-awaited third installment of the Hera Pheri film franchise. “I am not involved with Hera Pheri 3, I have told the makers that I am not interested. A lot of people think I made Part 2 as well, but that too was not my film,” he adds.

Last year, talking about Akshay, Priyadarshan had told PTI, “I have done 47 films with Mohanlal and after him, Akshay became the most comfortable person for me to work with because he completely trusts me. He does not ask what I am making. He does not want to know what I am doing. He asks me ‘Sir, are you excited?’ and I say ‘yes’, and we just start working. That confidence is there, so I have a responsibility towards him. He trusts me so much that I make sure it works. That trust works well for us. He always says he learns a lot while working with me. His body language has become better. He has evolved a lot. We did Khatta Meetha and after that, he started playing a lot of these middle-class characters like Padman and others.”

Priyadarshan is presently waiting for the release of his next Hindi directorial Hungama 2. A sequel to his 2003 blockbuster Hungama, the comic-caper stars newcomer Meezaan Jaffery, Pranitha Subhash, Shilpa Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in principal roles.

Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.