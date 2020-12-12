Award-winning filmmaker Priyadarshan has confirmed that he will soon join forces with Akshay Kumar for a comic-caper. The duo has previously delivered a string of successful comedy films, including Hera Pheri (2020), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), and Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). The two last worked together on Khatta Meetha in 2010 and are set to collaborate again after a huge gap of a decade.
Priyadarshan has revealed that the forthcoming project has been delayed by a couple of months and now the two will start working on the film in September next year. “To begin with, I was planning a serious film with Akshay till he pointed out that people would expect a comedy from us. We were to start in December but now it will roll only around September next year. It will be produced by Akshay,” the filmmaker tells a publication.
The filmmaker also clarifies that he is not helming the much-awaited third installment of the Hera Pheri film franchise. “I am not involved with Hera Pheri 3, I have told the makers that I am not interested. A lot of people think I made Part 2 as well, but that too was not my film,” he adds.
Priyadarshan is presently waiting for the release of his next Hindi directorial Hungama 2. A sequel to his 2003 blockbuster Hungama, the comic-caper stars newcomer Meezaan Jaffery, Pranitha Subhash, Shilpa Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in principal roles.
