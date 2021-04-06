Zain Khan’s song ‘Pallo Latke’ from the Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda-starrer Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana (2017) not only made it to the top of a number of listening charts, but it also remained there for several weeks in a row. The song, sung by Jyotica Tangri and Yasser Desai, has clocked more than 275 million views on YouTube.

It is true that the runaway success of ‘Pallo Latke’ catapulted the young musician to instant fame. But not the one to rest on his laurels, Khan continued honing his craft and has released a number of singles ever since to show his range as a music composer.

Zain Khan is currently basking in the success of his latest single Main Marjaunga. Released by Zee Music, the melodious song has been sung by Stebin Ben. It has amassed more than 1.5 million views on YouTube in no time.

Reacting to the rousing response the track has garnered, Zain Khan tells Eastern Eye, “It has been receiving terrific response from all over. I am really happy. Hours after its release, it landed in top fifty on JioSaavn. On YouTube also it has garnered good response. It has already crossed the 1.5 million mark.”

Talking about how the song came into being, he says, “I worked on this song during the first few weeks of lockdown last year. Lockdown was imposed in March and I created this song in April. Since travelling was completely out of the question, I set up my studio in my apartment only. It was very therapeutic to work on the song while being surrounded by my family.”

On being asked about the catchy title of the song, he says, “We all have been in love in our lives and suffered heartbreaks. And the first love is always very important. We all have gone through that phase where we felt that if I did not get to live with the love of my life, I’ll die. The title ‘Main Marjaunga’ comes from there. This song is about pure love and what one goes through when there seems to be the slightest chance of not getting that love.”

Khan is thankful to the leading music label Zee Music for enriching his composition with beautiful visuals. “I recorded this song in April and shared it with Zee Music in May. The team took their time in shooting the song because they did not want to shoot it inside a house with normal cameras and basic set-up during the lockdown. They waited for some relaxations in lockdown and then shot the song on a large scale,” he signs off.

Sung by Mehek Malhotra and featuring television heartthrob Ankit Gera, the song was released on 4th May by the leading music label T-Series. It went on to garner more than 2 million digital views within hours of its release.