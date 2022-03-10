Music plays an important role in the narration of a film, especially in Indian cinema. Be it defining a character’s emotions to elevating the audience’s empathy, a film’s music album adds value to the success of a project. A recent example of the same is Pushpa: The Rise, which starred Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

Composed by the acclaimed Rockstar DSP, Pushpa: The Rise music album took the internet by the storm, translating into the film’s blockbuster success. With users across the nation going gaga over the songs and recreating dance reels on his music, the album became the biggest chartbuster of the year.

A source revealed, “Film Industry flooded DSP with praise for his brilliant work in Pushpa: The Rise music album and congratulated him on the massive success of the same. Many lauded him for his upbeat, nuanced, and unique take and offered cream projects. The fever of his songs is running high among users on social media owing to their timeless value. Internet is in a frenzy with DSP’s compositions.”

Interestingly, the Hindi album of Pushpa: The Rise became a massive hit on YouTube. They became part of the top 5 charts on YouTube Global Music Charts with “Srivalli” at one, followed by “Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo Bolega” and “Sami Sami” at four.

Transcending language barriers, DSP struck a chord with the audience PAN-India with the power of his incredible music!

