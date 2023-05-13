Whether it is solo headline tours, ensemble shows featuring top names or

something a little different, there are great stand-up comedy shows on the UK live scene. With that in mind, here is a quick list of some fabulously funny tours and shows you can look forward to, in no particular order.

Bring The Laughter: The long-running ensemble show continues to give a great platform to British Asian stand-up talents. There is a Saturday (13) show at Newhampton Arts Centre in Wolverhampton featuring Kat B, Sukh Ojla, Omar Badawy and Don Biswas. There is a June 11 show in Cardiff, along with ones in July in Coventry (8), Leeds (9), Manchester (9) and Harrow (22), featuring a host of stand-up stars.

www.luventertainment.co.uk

The Muslims Are Coming: The comedy tour featuring Muslim stand-up stars has

returned for another UK tour. Top talents featured in the shows include Farhan Solo, Aatif Nawaz, Tez Ilyas, Prince Abdi, Noreen Khan, Nabil Abdulrashid and Kae Kurd. Look out for May shows in Leeds (14), Manchester (14), Hayes (20), Solihull (27), and Edinburgh (28). There

are June shows in Bradford (9), Harrow (10) and Coventry (23).

www.luventertainment.co.uk

Paul Chowdhry: The massively popular stand-up star has delighted audiences across the UK with his latest offering Family Friendly Comedian in the past couple of years. There is a chance to see it at Leicester Square Theatre in London on Sunday (14) and May 31.

www.paulchowdhry.com

Ladies Of Laughter: The all-female comedy show rounds off its current UK tour with June shows in Wolverhampton (23) and Coventry (24). Catch Noreen Khan, Emily Lloyd Saini, Tej Dhutia, Kyrah Gray and Sukh Ojla at the girl-power infused gigs.

www.luventertainment.co.uk

Tez Ilyas: There is a chance to see the TV personality and stand-up star’s latest interactive show Talk To Tez throughout the summer. The live dates include shows in London (next Sunday, 21), Birmingham (June 16) and Leeds (July 9).

www.luventertainment.co.uk

Eshaan Akbar: The acclaimed funny man rounds off his debut UK solo tour with live dates in London (May 20) and Leeds (June 25). His show The Pretender looks at how everyone is pretending to know what they are doing.

www.eshaanakbar.com

Bilal Zafar: There is still a chance to see the Edinburgh Fringe Best Newcomer nominee’s new show Care at Hat Factory Arts Centre in Luton on May 24, as he reveals how he spent a year working in a care home for wealthy people.

www.culturetrust.com

Halol Actually: A hilarious halal comedy night featuring Muslim stand-up comedians Salman Malik, Farhan Solo, Fathiya Saleh, Shaheen, Ahmed Ibrahim, and Hasan Al-Habib, takes place atStreatham Space Project in London on June 4.

www.streathamspaceproject.co.uk

Desi Central Comedy Show: The long running show kicks off another tour at The Beck Theatre in Hayes on September 10. That ensemble show filled with hilarity is headlined by Tez Ilyas, Kane Brown, Anuvab Pal and Stella Graham.

www.luventertainment.co.uk

Kenny Sebastian: The massively popular Indian stand-up comedian with over a million Instagram followers delivers a four-date UK tour of his show Professor Of Tomfoolery this month with shows in Glasgow (on Sunday, 14), Manchester (next Thursday, 18), London (next Friday, 19), and Birmingham (next Sunday 21).

www.knowkenny.com

Alingon Mitra: The rising US star who has appeared on high-profile TV shows and supported Russell Peters delivers a stand-up gig at Backyard Comedy Club in London on May 29 and 31.

www.backyardcomedyclub.co.uk

Fringe favourites: There is a chance to see two stand-up shows that received great acclaim at last year’s Edinburgh Fringe at Soho Theatre in London. With his special Native, Kai Samra dissects race, class, immigration, youth homelessness and 2010 indie-rock bands next Monday (15). Sunil Patel discusses everything from crypto bros to his own failed business enterprises with his funny show Faster Horses, from May 25-27.

www.sohotheatre.com

Romesh Ranganathan: In terms of demand, the TV personality and stand-up superstar is one of the hottest acts on the stand-up circuit. That is why tickets for his 2024 Hustle tour are on sale now, with many venues already sold out.

www.romeshranganathan.co.uk