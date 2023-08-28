16 C
London
Monday, August 28, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainment‘Colour of my skin limits my roles in Bollywood’: Kalki Koechlin
Entertainment

‘Colour of my skin limits my roles in Bollywood’: Kalki Koechlin

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

San Sebastian Fest adds Riz Ahmed’s ‘Fingernails’ to competition

The San Sebastian Film Festival has added six more...
Entertainment

Blackswan: The K-pop girl group with no Korean members has India’s Shriya

Blackswan is one of the most popular K-pop groups...
Entertainment

‘Jawan’ trailer date locked, SRK to add filmy touch to fans’ Raksha Bandhan celebrations

And the wait is finally over. Get ready to...
Entertainment

Venice Film Festival to host Ukrainian Day

Ukrainian Day will be celebrated on September 6 at...
Sports

Asia’s cricket giants prepare for face off ahead of World Cup

Asia’s cricket giants India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will...

Actress Kalki Koechlin has come a long way in her career. As she is gearing up for the release of her next film Goldfish, she candidly opened up about how the colour of her skin limited her roles in Bollywood.

Goldfish was special because complex, layered, sensitive, and funny scripts like that are rare to come by. Anyway, there are few roles for someone like me in the industry since the colour of my skin limits my roles in Bollywood, and this being about the identity of a half Indian, half Britisher was something I knew I was cut out for,” she said in a press note.

In Goldfish, Kalki portrays the nuances of a loving daughter struggling with financial problems. Deepti Naval is also a part of it.

Sharing her experience working with Deepti Naval, Kalki added, “It was a pleasure to work with Deepti ji. She is quiet and yet so brilliant and surprising. I was always kept on my toes as she would come up with something on the spot and I’d have to react to it. I loved working with her.”

Goldfish marks the return of Kalki to the theatres after four years.

She was last seen in the 2019 Hindi movie Gully Boy.

Goldfish will be out in theatres on September 1, 2023.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Blackswan: The K-pop girl group with no Korean members has India’s Shriya
Next article
San Sebastian Fest adds Riz Ahmed’s ‘Fingernails’ to competition

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

San Sebastian Fest adds Riz Ahmed’s ‘Fingernails’ to competition

Entertainment 0
The San Sebastian Film Festival has added six more...

Blackswan: The K-pop girl group with no Korean members has India’s Shriya

Entertainment 0
Blackswan is one of the most popular K-pop groups...

‘Jawan’ trailer date locked, SRK to add filmy touch to fans’ Raksha Bandhan celebrations

Entertainment 0
And the wait is finally over. Get ready to...

Popular

San Sebastian Fest adds Riz Ahmed’s ‘Fingernails’ to competition

Entertainment 0
The San Sebastian Film Festival has added six more...

Blackswan: The K-pop girl group with no Korean members has India’s Shriya

Entertainment 0
Blackswan is one of the most popular K-pop groups...

‘Jawan’ trailer date locked, SRK to add filmy touch to fans’ Raksha Bandhan celebrations

Entertainment 0
And the wait is finally over. Get ready to...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc