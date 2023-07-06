British foreign minister James Cleverly has issued a warning against any potential attacks targeting the Indian High Commission in London.

This caution comes in response to media reports highlighting a poster promoting a rally advocating for a separate state for the Sikh community and its supporters.

“Any direct attacks on the Indian High Commission in London are completely unacceptable,” Cleverly said on Twitter on Thursday (06).

“We have made clear to @VDoraiswami (High Commissioner of India to Britain Vikram Doraiswami) and the government of India that the safety of staff at the High Commission is paramount.”

Indian media reported earlier on Thursday that the poster had been circulating on Twitter to promote a rally on July 8 for “Khalistan,” a name created by supporters of an independent Sikh state which does not exist.

India’s prime minister Narendra Modi urged Britain to take action after a violent incident during protests by Sikh separatists outside its embassy in London in March.

Earlier this week, the US condemned vandalism at the Indian consulate in San Francisco where Sikh separatists had tried to set fire to the offices.

(Reuters)