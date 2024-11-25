Clashes over mosque survey in Uttar Pradesh: Death toll reaches four

Violence erupted in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday as protesters clashed with police over a court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid. Four people have now died in connection with the clashes, including one who succumbed to injuries on Monday, according to police officials.

The district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, restricting entry into the district until November 30. Seven FIRs have been filed, naming local political figures, including Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq and MLA Iqbal Mehmood’s son Sohail Iqbal, as accused.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Muniraj confirmed that Naeem, Bilal, and Nauman—three men killed in Sunday’s violence—have been buried, while the fourth victim’s identity remains undisclosed. Twenty-five people, including two women, have been arrested, with charges under the National Security Act (NSA) expected against the accused.

The violence, triggered by opposition to the mosque survey, involved arson and stone-pelting. Security forces used tear gas and batons to disperse the crowd. Internet services were suspended for 24 hours, and schools were closed on Monday to prevent further unrest.