Cincinnati overnight snowfall breaks december record as dozens of schools close

Highlights:

Cincinnati recorded its first major snowstorm of the season overnight Monday into Tuesday.

More than four inches of snow fell across much of Cincinnati, breaking a daily snowfall record that had stood since 1929.

Cincinnati Public Schools and dozens of surrounding districts closed for the day.

The highest snowfall totals came from Cincinnati-area suburbs, with Mason reporting 5.5 inches.

Travel conditions across Cincinnati, northern Kentucky, and southeast Indiana were hazardous throughout the morning.

Residents across Cincinnati woke Tuesday morning to heavy snowfall that had accumulated rapidly overnight, marking the region’s first major winter storm of the season. The storm delivered more than four inches of snow to many areas, triggering widespread school closures, delaying commuter traffic, and breaking a nearly century-old December snowfall record.

The snow began late Monday night and intensified during the early morning hours. By shortly after sunrise, most communities across Cincinnati and surrounding areas had already exceeded four inches of accumulation. The storm moved east by mid-morning, allowing road crews to shift fully into cleanup operations.

At the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, officials measured 4.3 inches of snow. That total surpassed the previous Dec. 2 record of 2.2 inches that had been set in 1929, nearly doubling the old mark and confirming the storm as a record-breaker for Cincinnati.

Cincinnati School Closures Spread Across the Region

The overnight snowfall prompted immediate closures across Cincinnati-area school districts. Cincinnati Public Schools announced that all schools would be closed for the day, and staff members were instructed not to report.

Multiple additional districts and private schools across southwest Ohio, northern Kentucky, and southeast Indiana followed with similar decisions. Some districts opted for delays, while many issued full closures as road conditions deteriorated before sunrise.

District leaders cited poor road conditions, low temperatures, and limited visibility as factors in their decisions. With residential streets still snow-covered through the morning hours, the risk to buses and student transportation remained high across Cincinnati and neighboring communities.

Cincinnati Suburbs Report the Heaviest Snow Totals

The highest snowfall totals were concentrated largely in the northern and eastern suburbs of Cincinnati. Mason reported the heaviest accumulation at 5.5 inches. Nearby communities, including Landen, Madeira, and Anderson Township, each measured close to five inches.

In northern Kentucky, Florence and Hebron recorded about 4.5 inches. Comparable totals were reported in Norwood, Beckett Ridge, and Saint Martin.

Farther east, Wilmington registered just over four inches, while Aurora reported four inches even.

Cincinnati Road Conditions Remain Hazardous Tuesday Morning

The timing of the snowfall created significant challenges for transportation crews across Cincinnati. The snow fell steadily through the pre-dawn hours, forcing plow and salt crews to attempt to keep roads passable during the height of the storm.

As snowfall tapered off after sunrise, crews transitioned to widening lanes and salting major routes. Despite those efforts, many drivers experienced slow traffic and slick pavement during the Tuesday morning commute.

Residential streets throughout Cincinnati remained heavily snow-covered for much of the morning. With temperatures staying well below freezing, little melting occurred, and compacted snow quickly turned into icy patches on untreated roads.

Law enforcement agencies reported an increase in minor crashes and disabled vehicles across the region. Officials urged drivers in Cincinnati and surrounding counties to reduce speed, allow for extra travel time, and avoid unnecessary trips where possible.

Cincinnati Forecast: Cold Temperatures Through the Week

Meteorologists expect frigid air to remain over Cincinnati through the rest of the week. High temperatures for Tuesday were forecast to reach only about 31 degrees, keeping snow and ice in place.

The pattern of below-freezing temperatures is expected to continue through at least Friday. With daytime highs remaining near or below the freezing mark, natural melting will be limited across Cincinnati, and snow accumulation is expected to linger on secondary roads and sidewalks.

Long-range forecasts also point to another weather system approaching the region by Sunday. That system may bring a second round of snowfall to Cincinnati and surrounding communities. With cold air firmly in place, any additional precipitation would likely fall as snow rather than rain.

Cincinnati Residents Urged to Prepare for Continued Winter Impacts

With winter conditions now firmly established across Cincinnati, local officials are urging residents to remain cautious. Prolonged cold increases the risk of frozen pipes, vehicle battery failures, and hazardous walking conditions due to persistent ice.

Emergency management officials across the Greater Cincinnati region recommend that drivers keep emergency supplies in their vehicles, check heating systems, and monitor updated forecasts closely as the next potential storm approaches.

Road crews are expected to continue clearing operations throughout the week, but with low temperatures preventing melting, drivers may continue to face reduced traction on untreated streets.