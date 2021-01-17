After romancing her in his last release Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy (2019), Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi has reunited with talented actress Nayanthara for his next film, which is an official remake of blockbuster Malayalam actioner Lucifer (2019).

Nayanthara, who is currently riding high on the success of Tamil fantasy comic-caper Mookuthi Amman (2020), is already part of five high-profile films at the moment. By agreeing to star in the remake of Lucifer, she has added one more exciting project to her pocket. The actress is yet to sign the film on the dotted line, though.

The remake is being helmed by Mohan Raja and has Chiranjeevi playing the male lead. According to reports, Nayanthara is set to join the star cast to play the character which actress Manju Warrier did in the original.

While the actress played Chiranjeevi’s wife Siddhamma in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, she will be seen as his sister in the upcoming remake. It is said that the makers were considering actresses like Suhasini, Ramya Krishnan, Nadiya, and Genelia, among others to play the strong character but finally went ahead with Nayanthara.

The makers are reportedly looking at commencing production in March. Apart from Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara, the remake is going to star several prominent actors in important characters.

Lucifer, which starred Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead role, was one of the highest-grossing films of 2019. It marked the directorial debut of well-known actor Prithiviraj. Apart from Mohanlal and Manju Warrier, the film had a number of talented actors on its ensemble cast, including Vivek Oberoi, Sachin Khedekar, Suresh Chandra Menon, Waluscha De Sousa, Shakti Kapoor, Nyla Usha, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Tovino Thomas, to name a few.

