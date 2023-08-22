25.6 C
London
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Subscribe
HomeHeadline newsChinese research ship seeks approval for port visit in Sri Lanka
Headline news

Chinese research ship seeks approval for port visit in Sri Lanka

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Shekhar Kapur confirms casting Shabana Azmi in ‘Masoom’ sequel

Celebrated filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is presently busy with pre-production...
Entertainment

Beautiful to see world celebrating ‘Gadar 2’: Sunny Deol at London screening

Bollywood star Sunny Deol spoke of his joy over...
Entertainment

Brown community is getting the light it deserves globally: AP Dhillon

India-born Canadian artiste AP Dhillon, a rising global star...
Entertainment

Neeraj Pandey signs creative deal with Netflix, announces second season of ‘Khakee’

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey has joined hands with Netflix for...
Health

Global osteoarthritis cases to reach one billion by 2050: Study

According to research published in The Lancet Rheumatology journal,...

Colombo announced on Tuesday (22), that China has sought approval for a research ship to anchor in Sri Lanka. This request comes after the visit of a spacecraft-tracking vessel last year, which had raised security apprehensions from India.

Sri Lankan foreign ministry spokeswoman Priyanga Wickramasinghe said Beijing had sought permission for the Shi Yan 6 to dock, but that no date had been set and the request was being processed.

Chinese state broadcaster CGTN calls the Shi Yan 6 a “scientific research vessel” crewed by 60 that carries out oceanography, marine geology and marine ecology tests.

Last year, India raised concerns over a Sri Lanka port call in Hambantota by Chinese research vessel Yuan Wang 5, which specialises in spacecraft tracking and which New Delhi described as a spy ship.

India is suspicious of China’s increasing presence in the Indian Ocean and its influence in Sri Lanka, seeing both as firmly within its sphere of influence.

Sri Lanka is strategically placed halfway along key east-west international shipping routes.

Last year, Colombo attempted to address New Delhi’s concerns by asking China not to engage in any research activities while in Sri Lankan waters.

The Hambantota port has been run by the Chinese since 2017, when they took on a 99-year lease for $1.12 billion, less than the $1.4 billion Sri Lanka paid a Chinese firm to build it.

China last year said it was “completely unjustified for certain countries” to cite “security concerns” to pressure Sri Lanka.

China owns 52 per cent of cash-strapped Sri Lanka’s bilateral debt, and Beijing’s support is crucial for Colombo’s efforts to restructure its foreign loans.

Colombo defaulted on its $46 billion external debt in April 2022, and must restructure its finances as part of an International Monetary Fund bailout.

(AFP)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Beautiful to see world celebrating ‘Gadar 2’: Sunny Deol at London screening
Next article
Shekhar Kapur confirms casting Shabana Azmi in ‘Masoom’ sequel

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Shekhar Kapur confirms casting Shabana Azmi in ‘Masoom’ sequel

Entertainment 0
Celebrated filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is presently busy with pre-production...

Beautiful to see world celebrating ‘Gadar 2’: Sunny Deol at London screening

Entertainment 0
Bollywood star Sunny Deol spoke of his joy over...

Brown community is getting the light it deserves globally: AP Dhillon

Entertainment 0
India-born Canadian artiste AP Dhillon, a rising global star...

Popular

Shekhar Kapur confirms casting Shabana Azmi in ‘Masoom’ sequel

Entertainment 0
Celebrated filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is presently busy with pre-production...

Beautiful to see world celebrating ‘Gadar 2’: Sunny Deol at London screening

Entertainment 0
Bollywood star Sunny Deol spoke of his joy over...

Brown community is getting the light it deserves globally: AP Dhillon

Entertainment 0
India-born Canadian artiste AP Dhillon, a rising global star...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc